Virginia Tech football: Where are the Hokies in the ACC preseason poll?

It's almost time for fall camp. That means college football is right around the corner. The Virginia Tech Hokies are set to open camp in mere days and, unbelievably, begin the season in exactly one month against Old Dominion.

It's been a fun summer for the program, as head coach Brent Pry and his staff have been red hot on the recruiting trail. While that doesn't win games in the fall, it's brought forth a renewed energy around the program. Fans are excited, and so are recruits.

So, what about the upcoming season?

The Hokies are coming off a miserable three-win season in 2022. Pry and Co. were hard at work this offseason flipping the roster, bringing in numerous players from the NCAA transfer portal they hope either start or make a significant impact this fall.

On Tuesday, the ACC released its preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies aren’t in the top group. The Hokies were picked to finish 11th, ahead of only Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.

Clemson came in at No. 1, followed by Florida State, North Carolina, N.C. State and Miami. UNC is ranked too high if we’ve learned anything over the years. The Tar Heels do have an elite NFL prospect under center in Drake Maye, which should always keep them in games. N.C. State, Pitt and, arguably, Duke are better teams.

The Hokies are a good bet to improve upon the three wins from 2022. Much of their success depends on the offensive line and quarterback play.

Regardless of where the Hokies are picked ahead of the season, it should be a fun year in Blacksburg.