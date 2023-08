Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans defensive back and former Hokie great has tragically lost his father in a reported explosion in his home. This is such a shocking event. Caleb and his father were extremely close.

Please see this AP Article for what is known.

We at Gobbler Country offer our sincerest prayers and sympathies to Caleb. Please know that you will always be one of us. Tonight, we grieve with you.

Your friends,

Bryan, Jay, and John from Gobbler Country