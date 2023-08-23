Virginia Tech football: Hokies name Grant Wells starting quarterback

In the least surprising news of the summer, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry has named Grant Wells the starting quarterback. Pry announced the decision Wednesday during a Triumph NIL livestream.

“In the end, right now, we feel like Grant.....he’s the furthest along,” Pry said per Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline.

Wells transferred to Virginia Tech before the 2022 season and started 11 games for the Hokies last season. He completed 196 of 332 passing attempts for 2,171 yards. He had nine touchdowns and nine interceptions and was sacked 30 times. Wells had four interceptions in the season opener at Old Dominion last season but threw just five the remainder of the season.

Wells competed with Baylor transfer Kyron Drones for the starting position. Drones, a former four-star recruit from Pearland, Tex., signed with the Hokies in December after two years at Baylor. Wells had a good lead on Drones in spring practice, but Drones closed the gap over the summer. Last season, when Wells struggled, the Hokies didn’t have another legitimate starting option. With Drones, that’s now changed.

The Hokies have made numerous upgrades to the offensive skill positions through the transfer portal and incoming recruiting class. Running back Bhayshul Tuten [North Carolina A&T] will split time with returning starter Malachi Thomas in the backfield. Virginia Tech added three wide receiver transfers, Ali Jennings [ODU], Quan Felton [Norfolk State] and Jaylin Lane [Middle Tennessee State]. All four transfers are expected to have significant roles in 2023, which should help Wells or Drones.

Virginia Tech is hoping Wells has improved with a year of experience in Blacksburg and with a better supporting cast around him.

The Hokies open the season on Sept. 2 against Old Dominion in Blacksburg.