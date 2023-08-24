Virginia Tech Hokies Football: News and Information Before the Kickoff

We’ll post it up here again, because it’s relevant for the next post. Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback, which wasn’t a surprise to us, here at GC. The fact that he’s been named one of the offensive captains pretty much says that the choice was made a while back and the competition was more about pushing and cajoling than it was replacement factors.

The 2023 Season Captains for the Virginia Tech Hokies are:

Offensive Captains:

Quarterback: Grant Wells

Tight End: Nick Gallo

Center: Kaden Moore

Defensive Captains:

Nose Tackle: Josh Fuga

Defensive Tackle: Norell Pollard

Defensive Back (Safety): Nasir Peoples

Special Teams Captain:

Punter: Peter Moore

These young men have much to consider and get accomplished. The designation as a captain is an honor, but it’s also a responsibility. The coaches depend on the guys with “C” on their shoulder to be leaders on the field, and also off the field for the team and their respective units. The players take it seriously, and they should be proud of their achievement.

Here’s a clip of the team room award ceremony.

Ready to roll for 2023 #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/gHn9WvHvqK — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 24, 2023

Next Level Attention

It’s always important for the Seniors to get early season attention from the various all-star bowls. It sets them up for the post season tryout and practice sessions that are the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the East/West Shriner’s Bowl, and others. That Tech has four players getting this sort of attention is a good sign for them potentially making it to the NFL next season.

Let’s hope that Alan Tisdale, Da’Quan Felton, Ali Jennings, and Jaylin Lane have great seasons for the Hokies. That will get them that needed next level attention more than anything. Congratulations on the notice!

The Team Greeted the Incoming Freshman (First Year...) Class of 2027

Hey #HokieNation, we're excited for the start of a new school year!



Happy first day of classes and good luck this semester #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/ovjwrbqpog — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 21, 2023

And We Wrap this one with the traditional team picture:

Your 2023 Virginia Tech Football Hokies#ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/KLjSKLHSxE — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 20, 2023

We are all hoping that 2023 brings much better success for a team and a staff that worked so hard to get ready for this season.

On a Gobbler Country Centric note, we have been approved for credentials again this season, so we’ll be taking pictures on the sidelines and hopefully tweeting and commenting from the press box. I have my rain gear, second camera, knee braces, and walking shoes. It’s almost time to start looking at games through a viewfinder, again. AND brace for the jaw pounding, deafening, bone shaking Jumping in a night game entrance to start the season at home on a big note for a change.

GO HOKIES!!!