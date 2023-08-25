Virginia Tech football: Hokies name captains for 2023

We are just over one week away until the Virginia Tech Hokies open the 2023 college football season at Lane Stadium against the Old Dominion Monarchs. We know that Grant Wells is Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback for 2023, but Baylor transfer Kyron Drones will have a significant role on offense.

Virginia Tech should release depth charts early next week for ODU, where we can dissect some of the starting positions ahead of the opener.

Head coach Brent Pry took care of another piece of business this week, naming team captains for the 2023 season. Here they are:

Senior QB Grant Wells

Junior C Kaden Moore

Senior TE Nick Gallo

Senior DT Norell Pollard

Senior DT Josh Fuga

Senior S Nasir Peoples

Junior P Peter Moore

Wells, Pollard and Moore are repeat captains from 2022.

Gallo suffered an undisclosed injury last week and his status for the 2023 remains unknown. However, the fifth-year senior can provide excellent leadership for the Hokies’ contingent of young tights, Benji Gosnell, Dae’Quan Wright, Harrison Saint Germain and Zeke Wimbush. The Hokies have some young and versatile talent at tight end but they are all light on experience.

Moore is in his third season as a starter on Virginia Tech’s offense line. He played guard the last two seasons and moves to center for the upcoming season. His younger brother, Braelin, joins him as a starter on the offensive line.

Peoples was an All-ACC performer last season. He brings consistency and leadership to VT’s young secondary.

Fuga was one of three players Pry brought to the ACC Kickoff in July, along with wide receiver Ali Jennings and Gallo.

Congratulations to all seven of Virginia Tech’s 2023 captains.