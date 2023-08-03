Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry talks quarterbacks after 2nd day of camp

Fall camp is here. The Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped up their second day of fall camp Thursday, and head coach Brent Pry met with the media to answer questions. For Pry, it’s all about a gradual improvement in each day of practice as the Hokies open the 2023 season against Old Dominion on Sept. 2.

Pry turned over the roster in the offseason, including at quarterback. There is a lot of uncertainty at quarterback right now, with incumbent starter Grant Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones battling for the starting job. Promising true freshman William “Pop” Watson is lurking after a strong spring but is likely the No. 3 quarterback in 2023.

As of now, Pry seems a long way away from naming a starter. On the first day of camp Wednesday, Wells worked with the starters. On Thursday, it was Drones. It sounds like that will continue for now.

“Right now, that’s the plan,” Pry said. “It didn’t look very good today. We threw the ball much better yesterday than we did today. That’s the plan right now until something tells us to do it differently.”

Pry was asked a follow-up question on how he and the staff evaluate the position when the passing game isn’t going well.

“I think you go in and look at the film,” Pry said. “You can kind of have your gut and your instincts when you leave the practice field, but you gotta be careful til you watch the film and really see what happened. Could’ve been a good defensive play, could’ve been some new coverage in there, could’ve been not getting open, wrong route, or miscommunication, or just bad ball. So you evaluate it, you hear from the receivers coach, the quarterbacks coach, and you get a better idea of what really happened.”

Pry noted how on Thursday the defense did some things differently on Thursday to make things a bit more challenging on the offense.

He also spoke of the team’s youth and that the team’s two-deep would have a lot of freshmen. Pry noted that at least one, possibly two, of the freshmen defensive backs, would need to be ready to play in September.

Back to quarterback, reading the tea leaves, it sounds good for Wells early, which lines up with what we heard in the spring. However, Drones seemed to pick things up later and was progressing nicely. It’s doubtful that Pry and his staff are ready to make a decision on the starting quarterback this early in camp. In all likelihood, you want to throw different looks at each quarterback and see how they respond.

We’ll continue to follow the latest developments on fall camp and, in particular, the quarterback position.