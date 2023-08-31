Virginia Tech football reacts survey: Fans predictions for 2023 season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Tech fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are less than 48 hours away from the Virginia Tech Hokies opening up the 2023 college football season at Lane Stadium against the Old Dominion Monarchs. While we’ve previewed the game and will offer our predictions on Friday, we decided to ask you, the Virginia Tech fans, three burning questions ahead of the new season.

Here’s how you responded.

First, we asked how many wins you believe the Hokies will have this year and gave you four choices.

The majority says Virginia Tech will win between four and six games. This is an improvement over last year, but probably would still be disappointing for fans considering this year’s schedule.

Next, we asked which quarterback you believe will start more games in 2023. After all, head coach Brent Pry has said starter Grant Wells and backup Kyron Drones will play. We also added the name freshman Pop Watson because, you know, injuries are a part of the game.

Wells is the reasonable answer. Some were wanting and expecting Drones to win the job outright, but Wells beat him out. However, Drones has rapidly improved throughout the summer.

Finally, we asked you which Virginia Tech defensive back would lead the Hokies in interceptions this year.

No surprise here that fans go with the sophomore superstar, Mansoor Delane. However, there is some hope that a fully healthy Dorian Strong can get back to his previous level of play. Keep an eye on Canteen here. The Georgia Southern transfer is a player.

Next week, we’ll focus on the Purdue Boilermakers.

