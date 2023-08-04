 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech football: Cole Beck back on the football roster

Cole Beck coming back for another year on the gridiron.

By Bryan D. Manning
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Blacksburg native Cole Beck is back on the Virginia Tech football roster for 2023, per Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline.

The All-American track star is coming off a special track season in which he ran the 100 meters in an eye-popping 9.87 seconds, earning a spot in the NCAA national outdoor track and field championships in June. Beck’s success on the track — indoor and outdoor — is legendary.

However, Beck was also quite a football player in high school.

Once he arrived at VT, though, it was clear his focus would be on track. He spent two years on the football team before focusing solely on track in 2020. Beck returned to the football team last fall under new head coach Brent Pry, appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams as a kick returner. He didn’t record any offensive statistics, but he did return eight kicks for 179 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per return.

During Beck’s initial run on the football team, he was listed as a running back. He moved to wide receiver in 2022.

Bitter had more details on Beck’s presumed role, which will be on special teams, in 2023.

Slater is a legendary NFL special teams player, having made 10 Pro Bowls and is an eight-time All-Pro.

It’s good to see Beck give football another year. I’d say all of Hokie Nation would love nothing more than to see Beck take a kickoff to the house this fall.

