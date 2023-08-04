Virginia Tech football: Cole Beck back on the football roster

Blacksburg native Cole Beck is back on the Virginia Tech football roster for 2023, per Andy Bitter of Tech Sideline.

#Hokies list Cole Beck on their preseason roster as a wide receiver. Looks like the speedster's giving football a go again this fall. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 3, 2023

The All-American track star is coming off a special track season in which he ran the 100 meters in an eye-popping 9.87 seconds, earning a spot in the NCAA national outdoor track and field championships in June. Beck’s success on the track — indoor and outdoor — is legendary.

However, Beck was also quite a football player in high school.

Once he arrived at VT, though, it was clear his focus would be on track. He spent two years on the football team before focusing solely on track in 2020. Beck returned to the football team last fall under new head coach Brent Pry, appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams as a kick returner. He didn’t record any offensive statistics, but he did return eight kicks for 179 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per return.

During Beck’s initial run on the football team, he was listed as a running back. He moved to wide receiver in 2022.

Bitter had more details on Beck’s presumed role, which will be on special teams, in 2023.

Cole Beck returns in a special teams-specific role. Pry said Stu Holt called the Patriots to see how they structure practice for standout Matthew Slater.



Beck's role is returning kicks, covering kicks, maybe be a 4-team starter on teams, then step in as scout team WR. #Hokies — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) August 3, 2023

Slater is a legendary NFL special teams player, having made 10 Pro Bowls and is an eight-time All-Pro.

It’s good to see Beck give football another year. I’d say all of Hokie Nation would love nothing more than to see Beck take a kickoff to the house this fall.