Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry gives updates on some injured Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies head to the road for the first time this season on Saturday as they make their way to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights [2-0].

The Hokies are coming off their first loss of the season, a disappointing 24-17 defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech trailed 17-0 in the second quarter and stormed back before allowing a fourth-quarter touchdown to lose the game. Outside of the second quarter, Tech’s offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game.

And now they have some injuries to worry about before heading to Rutgers. We know about wide receiver Ali Jennings. Jennings suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter when fellow wide receiver Jaylin Lane rolled into Jennings, who was blocking for Lane.

Jennings’ injury didn’t look good, and we’ve heard rumors of the type of injury. Pry didn’t go into much detail Tuesday, saying only that Jennings would miss this week’s game.

“Yeah, he’s out this week, and we’ll evaluate it as we go,” Pry said. When someone asked Pry if Jennings would be out longer, he offered no more details.

“I don’t know that yet; I know he’s out this week, which is unfortunate.”

Pry would then detail other injuries the Hokies are facing, such as quarterback Grant Wells, Lane, defensive end Keyshawn Burgos, safety Nasir Peoples and Cole Beck were all dealing with an injury of some sort, and he would classify each of them as questionable for Saturday’s game.

If Wells doesn’t go, Kyron Drones would make his first start for the Hokies. The Baylor transfer came in on Tech’s last drive and quickly moved the ball down the field before the offense stalled out. Drones could boost Tech’s poor running game with his dual-threat ability.

If Lane can’t go, the Hokies would be without their top two wide receivers, meaning more opportunities for others like Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Da’Wain Lofton and some of VT’s freshmen wideouts.

Rutgers will present a stiff test for Tech’s struggling offense. We’ll have more on the Scarlet Knights throughout the week.