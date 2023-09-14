Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers: How to watch, listen, live stream and odds

Once upon a time, the Virginia Tech Hokies and Rutgers Scarlet Knights were conference rivals. That was when the Hokies were in the former Big East Conference with Rutgers, but that rivalry ended in 2004 when Virginia Tech landed in the ACC.

Since that time, the two old rivals have only met once, in the 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl, which the Hokies won 13-10. If anyone can remember that game, we’re sorry. Watching that game then felt like it set football back about 20 years. VT had 196 yards of total offense, with just three rushing yards — does that sound familiar?

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights also managed 196 total yards. The two quarterbacks that day — Logan Thomas and Gary Nova — combined to complete 32 of 79 pass attempts.

So much has changed for both schools since that time. Now, Brent Pry is entering his second season as Virginia Tech’s head coach, replacing Justin Fuente, who replaced the legendary Frank Beamer.

On Rutgers’ sideline is Greg Schiano, who returned to Rutgers in 2020 after rising to fame as the Scarlet Knights head coach from 2001-2011. Schiano has Rutgers 2-0 entering Saturday’s game against the 1-1 Hokies. A Rutgers victory would make them 3-0 for the first time since 1961.

Virginia Tech is battling numerous injuries ahead of Saturday. Quarterback Grant Wells, starting wide receivers Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane, safety Nasir Peoples and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos are either questionable or, in Jennings’ case, out for Saturday’s game.

We’ll have our full preview out tomorrow, but here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Joe Beninati [play-by-play], Adam Breneman [analyst], Taryn [sideline]

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free]

Weather: 79 degrees, partly cloudy, winds NW at 10 to 20 mph

Series history: Virginia Tech leads, 12-3

Odds: Rutgers is a 7-point favorite, per BetMGM