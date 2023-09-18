Virginia Tech football: Marshall opens as favorites over the Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies dropped to 1-2 on the season after Saturday’s loss at Rutgers. It was another ugly performance from the Hokies, who continue their struggles against Power Five teams.

Next up is the Marshall Thundering Herd. Surely, the Hokies will catch some kind of break against Marshall, right? Not necessarily, and the Hokies will make the short trip north to Huntington as underdogs this weekend.

According to BetMGM, Marshall is a 5.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech. After a home loss to Purdue, followed by an embarrassing performance at Rutgers, the oddsmakers aren’t too keen on the Hokies.

Can you blame them?

This is where we are now, folks. This is not meant to disrespect Marshall, which always has a solid program. But the Thundering Herd shouldn’t beat the Hokies. Neither should Rutgers, and we saw how that went for VT.

The Herd enter Saturday’s game with a 2-0 mark, having defeated Albany and East Carolina. One storyline to watch for Tech is who will start at quarterback. Will Grant Wells be healthy enough to start against his former team, or do the Hokies stick with Kyron Drones?

We know what we would do, and we’ll have more on the quarterback decision this week.

So, Hokies, what do you think? You agree with Marshall as the favorite over Virginia Tech?