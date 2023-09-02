Virginia Tech football: Hokies lead ODU 16-10 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies lead the Old Dominion Monarchs 16-10 at halftime of their season opener from Lane Stadium.

As expected, Virginia Tech fans didn’t disappoint, as Blacksburg was loud and full of energy and fans maintained the energy throughout the game’s first 30 minutes.

As far as on the field, the Hokies received the ball first but went three and out when quarterback Grant Wells missed on a short throw. Tech’s defense quickly went to work and sophomore defensive end Keyshawn Burgos sacked ODU quarterback Grant Wilson.

The Hokies started their next possession in ODU territory and drove all the way inside the five-yard until some strange play-calling led to a turnover on downs. Tech used Kyron Drones at quarterback and called three straight runs before bringing Wells back in on fourth down, and he missed running back Bhayshul Tuten in the end zone.

VT’s defense stopped the Monarchs, forcing a punt. In some good fortune for the Hokies, the snap went past the punter and the Hokies scored two points on a safety.

Wells went back to work, leading a 55-yard drive that he finished with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaylin Lane.

Instead of Tech’s defense continuing its previous momentum, Old Dominion marched down the field on a 12-play. 83-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.

After the teams traded punts, Wells found Lane on another big play to get the Hokies in the red zone. To finish off the drive, Wells lobbed a beautiful throw to the back corner of the end zone, finding wide receiver Ali Jennings for another touchdown.

The Monarchs would kick a field goal to end the half.

Wells completed eight of 16 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He missed some throws but also made some excellent throws. Most importantly, he took care of the football.

ODU rushed for 94 yards in the first half, while Tech ran for 54. The Hokies would love to get their running game going in the second half.

Old Dominion will start the second half with the football.