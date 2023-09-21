Virginia Tech football: Freshman QB Pop Watson suspended indefinitely

The Virginia Tech Hokies could be in trouble for this weekend’s game at Marshall. Not only are the Hokies underdogs in the road contest in Huntington, but Tech could be down to two scholarship quarterbacks for the game.

Head coach Brent Pry announced true freshman quarterback William “Pop” Watson was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Pry didn’t get into specifics regarding Watson’s suspension.

With starting quarterback Grant Wells looking increasingly unlikely to play again due to a leg injury, Kyron Drones will make his second consecutive start under center. With Watson out, another true freshman, Dylan Wittke, will act as VT’s backup quarterback for Saturday’s game at Marshall if Wells cannot go. The Hokies' only other quarterbacks are a pair of walk-ons, Ben Locklear and Jackson Sigler.

Wells was limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Drones made his first start last week at Rutgers and did some good things. In some positive injury news, the Hokies could have wide receiver Jaylin Lane back for Saturday’s game.

Watson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound freshman from Springfield, Mass., impressed coaches in the spring and throughout the summer with how he performed in practice with the hope he could develop into a future starter.