Virginia Tech trails Marshall 17-10 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) trail the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) 17-10 at halftime in Huntington.

Things started well for the Hokies, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead when quarterback Kyron Drones had a 31-yard touchdown run.

VT’s defense actually started the game well, forcing a first-quarter turnover when linebacker Keli Lawson picked off Marshall QB Cam Fincher. Unfortunately, Tech’s offense couldn’t turn the turnover into points.

Marshall’s offense finally got going in the second quarter when Fancher found wide receiver DeMarcus Harris for a 12-yard touchdown to tie things up. It was a nine-play, 78-yard drive for the Thundering Herd.

The Hokies did have another excellent drive in the second quarter but bogged down inside the five-yard line and were forced to kick a field goal.

The Herd answered that score when running back Rasheen Ali went untouched for a 56-yard touchdown to give Marshall a 14-10 lead. The Herd would kick another field goal, scoring all 17 points in the second quarter.

The Hokies would have two more opportunities in the first half but went three and out each time. Drones was inaccurate on a pair of throws to tight end Dae’Quan Wright on the final possession. On each of the final two third-down plays, Drones, under pressure, floated backward and was forced to throw out of bounds.

The Hokies allowed 120 rushing yards in the first half, with Ali carrying the ball 18 times for 101 yards. Outside of one run, Tech has done a solid job of defending him. Fancher completed 12 of 19 passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and interception.

In some good news for the Hokies, they rushed for 130 yards in the first half, led by Tuten, who had 82 yards on four attempts. Drones had 44 yards on five rushes.

The Hokies mostly struggled in the passing game, with Drones going nine of 19 for 64 yards. He was two for his last nine in the half. Stephen Gosnell leads VT’s receivers with three receptions for 31 yards.

Marshall finished the first half with 45 total plays for 271 yards and possessed the football for 17 minutes and 55 seconds.