Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Publishes Their Conference Schedule

Let’s Close 2024 with something looking like a winner for 2024, shall we?

What are you talking about? You ask. Coach Brooks and staff have published the conference schedule for the 2024 2/3rds of the basketball season. So, we now have a complete picture of the schedule, and I can get my gear ready for picture taking.

Mark your calendars, the 23/24 ACC schedule is out now



link: » https://t.co/6Mn0s6AnNn pic.twitter.com/GF55yN08KF — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) September 26, 2023

You can’t say that the conference is an easy run. We won’t even speculate on the possibilities just yet, because we really need to see those critical non-conference and early tournament games to get a gauge on just how the 2023/2024 edition of Hokie Women’s Basketball will look.

We do know that the core three returning players; Liz Kitley, Cayla King, and Georgia Amoore are going to be back on the court for one more season as a trio. Georgia has another optional year of eligibility if she chooses to stick around next season, but let’s deal with that story if and when something special happens at the end of this season.

It’ll all start at the Cassell on New Year’s Eve, December 31st at 2:00 PM, against the Pittsburgh Lady Panthers. Expect that to be a tough game. Now Tech’s non-conference matchups include Iowa and national champs, LSU (a team that the Hokies nearly beat in the Final Four).

We’ll have a full roster review for the team coming up in the next few weeks. There are lots of new faces, and some accomplished talent deciding to play at Tech for Coach Brooks, so that’ll be an informative trip. For now, We’ll just post up the full schedule in the big table for you all to peruse.

2023-2024 Hokie Women’s Basketball Schedule Program Event-Venue Location Date Time Program Event-Venue Location Date Time High Point Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 6 (Mon) 5:00 PM ET Iowa Ally Tipoff-Spectrum Center Charlotte NC Nov 9 (Thu) TBD Houston Christian Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 16 (Thu) 6:00 PM ET UNC Greensboro Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 20 (Mon) 6:00 PM ET Kansas Cayman Islands Classic-George Town Cayman Islands Nov 24 (Fri) 5:00 PM ET Tulane Cayman Islands Classic-George Town Cayman Islands Nov 25 (Sat) 11:00 AM ET LSU ACC/SEC Challenge Baton Rouge LA Nov 30 (Thu) 9:00 PM ET LIU Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 6 (Wed) 6:00 PM ET Radford Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 10 (Sun) 2:00 PM ET Rutgers Rutgers University Piscataway NJ Dec 17 (Sun) 1:00 PM ET William & Mary Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 21 (Thu) TBD ET Pitt Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 31 (Sun) 2 PM ET Wake Forest Winston-Salem Jan 4 (Thu) TBA ET NC State Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Jan 7 (Sun) Noon ET Miami Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Jan 11 (Thu) 8 PM ET Florida State Tallahassee Jan 14 (Sun) 1 PM ET Duke Durham Jan 18 (Thu) 8 PM ET Clemson Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Jan 21 (Sun) Noon ET Georgia Tech Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Jan 25 (Thu) TBA ET Syracuse Syracuse Jan 28 (Sun) Noon ET Virginia Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Feb 1 (Thu) 6 PM ET North Carolina Chapel Hill Feb 4 (Sun) Noon ET NC State Raleigh Feb 8 (Thu) 8 PM ET Boston College Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Feb 11 (Sun) TBA ET Duke Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Feb 15 (Thu) 8 PM ET Louisville Louisville Feb 18 (Sun) 1 PM ET North Carolina Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Feb 25 (Sun) 2 PM ET Notre Dame Notre Dame South Bend Feb 29 (Thu) 7 PM ET Virginia Charlottesville Mar 3 (Sun) 6 PM ET ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro Mar 6 (Wed) - Mar 10 (Sun) TBA ET

Hey Hokie Nation, make it a weekend trip! Come to the Cassell for some home games. The price is always right, and the games are always exciting. Pack the Coliseum and make some noise. The Highty-Tighties are supposed to be the pep band again, and there are always good snacks and goodies to give away for special events.

GO HOKIES!!!!