Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, listen, live stream and odds

Is this the week the Virginia Tech Hokies snap their losing streak? After winning their season opener over the Old Dominion Monarchs, the Hokies have lost three consecutive games. Now, an old rival comes to Blacksburg for a night game under the lights at Lane Stadium. The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) are in a similar position to the Hokies, having won the opener but lost their last three games.

The Panthers blew out Wofford 45-7 in Week 1 but have struggled in losses to Cincinnati, West Virginia and North Carolina. Much like Virginia Tech, Pitt has dealt with numerous injuries on the young season. The Panthers learned this week that left tackle Matt Goncalves will miss the rest of the season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is questionable for the game after leaving last week’s game with an injury.

When asked who will start against VT, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi was noncommittal. The Hokies are familiar with Jurkovec from his time at Boston College.

So, who wins this battle between the struggling rivals? Recent history favors the Panthers. Here’s how you can watch or follow along with Saturday night’s game if you can’t be in Blacksburg.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Announcers: Mike Monaco [play-by-play], Tim Hasselbeck [analyst], Taylor Tannebaum [sideline]

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free]

Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy, 4% chance of showers, with 2 MPH winds

Series history: The series is tied at 11-11, with Pitt winning the last four meetings.

Odds: Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite, per BetMGM