Virginia Tech football: Hokies lead Pittsburgh 21-7 at halftime

The Virginia Tech Hokies played their best first half of the season and lead the Pittsburgh Panthers 21-7 at halftime.

The Hokies got on the board first when quarterback Kyron Drones found wide receiver Da’Quan Felton for a 54-yard touchdown. It was a beautiful throw from Drones as Felton, who had the Pitt defender beat, did the rest.

The Panthers answered as quarterback Phil Jurkovec found wide receiver Bub Means for a 75-yard touchdown.

From that point forward, Tech dominated the remainder of the half.

Drones ended one drive with a two-yard touchdown run to give VT a 14-7 lead. Just before halftime, Drones hit running back Bhayshul Tuten on a screen pass from 12 yards out to extend VT’s lead to 21-7.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen called his best half of the season, mixing the run and the pass and using Drones’ legs as a weapon. Head coach Brent Pry was aggressive, too, going for it on fourth down twice, both of which ended up as touchdowns.

Drones completed eight of 14 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries with another touchdown. Tuten carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards and had two receptions for 24 yards and the touchdown.

Outside of one play, Tech's defense was outstanding in the first half. The good news is Virginia Tech starts the second half with the football.