Virginia Tech football: Watch Hokies QB Kyron Drones find WR Da’Quan Felton for a touchdown

The Virginia Tech Hokies jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Lane Stadium. Quarterback Kyron Drones threw a strike to wide receiver Da’Quan Felton from 54 yards out, giving Tech an early lead.

Check it out.

Felton coming out hot with a 54 yd TD #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/WTh7WWc8Dk — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 1, 2023

What a throw from Drones, hitting Felton in stride for an easy score.

Unfortunately, Pitt would have an immediate answer as quarterback Phil Jurkovec found wide receiver Bub Means for a 75-yard touchdown to nod things up at 7.

The Hokies had a response, though, as Drones led another impressive drive in which he finished off with a two-yard touchdown run to put Tech back up, 14-7.

Lots of time left in this one, but an excellent start from Drones and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.