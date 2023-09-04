A View from the Sidelines: 2023 Season Hokie Football Season Starts! ODU visits Lane

This needs to be done more. Run from under center and use your 6’2” 210-pound QB to get the ball 1 yard over the goal line. It wasn’t done enough in the game... but Wells certainly can do it. See.

A Return of some Whimsy Between Quarters, now the 1st and 2nd

Jaylin Lane makes a huge catch and run for a TD.

Wells Does have too much arm on critical short passes. Bowen needs to work on that, this was a sure TD. Tuten was wide open.

To Close. These Two I call Sweet Revenge 1 and 2

We start the reviews and background work on Purdue. They were better than expected last season, but they also lost a ton. They just dropped a game to Fresno State and the “experts” expect them to win, at the moment. We’ll see when the big odds come out on Wednesday. But for now, let’s celebrate an opening win and the improvements that have been made. Let’s also be aware that the Hokies are a work in progress and both coaches and players need to get better.

Also, there will be a general review of the offense and offensive play calling with respect to the “Power Spread” offense that is supposed to be the “thing” this season. (Hint: So far the only thing new about the Power Spread is the name.)

GO HOKIES!!!