A View from the Sidelines: 2023 Season Hokie Football Season Starts! ODU visits Lane

No one was particularly sure of what was going to happen this season. The one thing that we can be sure of is that Hokie Nation showed up big on a prime-time broadcast and a potentially shaky team found itself on the good end of a big win. GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
Every Virginia Tech fan’s favorite bird.
John Schneider - SB Nation
The quiet of the pregame setup. The South Endzone was rocking 2 1⁄2 hours later.
John Schneider - SB Nation
The student section is never this full 90 minutes before a game.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Ali Jennings is relaxed. Keep him that way Coach Mines... please.
John Schneider - SB Nation
J.C. Price always looks like he’s wary that someone’s going to dowse him with a bucket of ice water.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Ali Jennings is confident, but did he know how good he was going to be on Saturday?
John Schneider - SB Nation
Almost like Pry was eying the camera just as Sandman got going.
John Schneider - SB Nation
A huge crowd on the field. Lots of recruits and families.
John Schneider - SB Nation
The 2nd play from scrimmage. First one was an incomplete bubble screen.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Wells sets up for a pass. Good blocking going on.
John Schneider - SB Nation
They ran better than we did.
John Schneider - SB Nation
One of Wilson’s 5 sacks. Antwan Powell-Ryland making his presence known, bigly.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Bread and Butter. But the bread was stale and the butter off tasting.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Just not making much headway inside.
This needs to be done more. Run from under center and use your 6’2” 210-pound QB to get the ball 1 yard over the goal line. It wasn’t done enough in the game... but Wells certainly can do it. See.

Grant Wells scores a touchdown. Da’Quan Felton tells us so.
John Schneider - SB Nation
This just looks so fast... Tuten with a decent gain around the end
John Schneider - SB Nation
Kyron Drones gets some snaps in, did a good job with the run since he’s a threat.
John Schneider - SB Nation
It was tough inside running, heck, outside, too... for the Hokies
John Schneider - SB Nation
Definitely tackled
John Schneider - SB Nation
Ugh... this needs to stop. Just run the play.
A Return of some Whimsy Between Quarters, now the 1st and 2nd

The Hokie Poky line is back!
Jaylin Lane makes a huge catch and run for a TD.

Jaylin Lane pulls it in and heads north.
John Schneider - SB Nation
Lane gets as far north as he needed to for six!
John Schneider - SB Nation
Pass blocking was excellent for the game. Wells had good time. Run blocking was a different story.
Wells Does have too much arm on critical short passes. Bowen needs to work on that, this was a sure TD. Tuten was wide open.

Just a bit outside!
To Close. These Two I call Sweet Revenge 1 and 2

Yikes! Over the ODU Punter’s head....
John Schneider - SB Nation
SAFETY! And a small measure of revenge for 2022
We start the reviews and background work on Purdue. They were better than expected last season, but they also lost a ton. They just dropped a game to Fresno State and the “experts” expect them to win, at the moment. We’ll see when the big odds come out on Wednesday. But for now, let’s celebrate an opening win and the improvements that have been made. Let’s also be aware that the Hokies are a work in progress and both coaches and players need to get better.

Also, there will be a general review of the offense and offensive play calling with respect to the “Power Spread” offense that is supposed to be the “thing” this season. (Hint: So far the only thing new about the Power Spread is the name.)

GO HOKIES!!!

