Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Announces Their Fall Non-Conference Schedule

Head Coach Kenny Brooks released the Hokie Women’s basketball non-conference Fall schedule, today.

The non-conference slate has been finalized #Hokies pic.twitter.com/BslDYjpbhM — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) September 6, 2023

It’s really looking like a bit of a challenge more than just a “pre-season” warm up.

Hokies Women’s Basketball 2023 Non-Conference Schedule Program Event-Venue Location Date Time Program Event-Venue Location Date Time High Point Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 6 (Mon) 5:00 PM ET Iowa Ally Tipoff-Spectrum Center Charlotte NC Nov 9 (Thu) TBD Houston Christian Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 16 (Thu) 6:00 PM ET UNC Greensboro Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Nov 20 (Mon) 6:00 PM ET Kansas Cayman Islands Classic-George Town Cayman Islands Nov 24 (Fri) 5:00 PM ET Tulane Cayman Islands Classic-George Town Cayman Islands Nov 25 (Sat) 11:00 AM ET LSU ACC/SEC Challenge Baton Rouge LA Nov 30 (Thu) 9:00 PM ET LIU Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 6 (Wed) 6:00 PM ET Radford Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 10 (Sun) 2:00 PM ET Rutgers Rutgers University Piscataway NJ Dec 17 (Sun) 1:00 PM ET William & Mary Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg Dec 21 (Thu) TBD ET

It all starts with a huge sprint out of the gates on November 6th. There are some serious peer programs in this list, including Iowa of all teams, Kansas, National Champs LSU, and Rutgers. The team has its work cut out for it right off the bat since the Iowa Game is a tournament on the road in Charlotte. At least Cayla and Liz will be playing close enough for family and friends to show.

In a Bit of Hokie Spirit Team News

Of course, the core of the ACC Tournament Champion NCAA Final Four team, Elizabeth Kitley, Cayla King, and Georgia Amoore are back again, and are certainly being treated to a bit of a well-deserved round of applause, kudos, and good feelings.

The Ladies showed up big for the game this weekend and led the mid game, Let’s Go! Hokies! cheer.

The season is long, and the times are generally doable, so we will be covering live with cameras in hand to get the best shots for the write-ups. It’s going to be a busy time. Let’s hope both hoops teams help close out the year on a high note. We’ll just have to wait and see.

GO HOKIES!!!