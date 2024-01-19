How to watch, odds, preview: Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State basketball

The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4) travel to Raleigh for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the N.C. State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1). Tech is coming off a disappointing 65-57 loss to Virginia on Thursday. The Cavaliers controlled the game from start to finish, particularly in the paint, where the Hokies had no answer.

Junior guard Sean Pedulla once again led Virginia Tech in scoring with 18 points. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor returned to the lineup for VT against the Hoos and scored 12 points. Outside of their issues inside the paint, the Hokies turned the ball over 15 times.

VIrginia Tech’s turnover issues could be a problem against a talented N.C. State backcourt led by DJ Horne. Horne leads the Wolfpack averaging 15 points per game. Horne is one of four N.C. State players averaging double figures.

When: Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

Time: Noon ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio, you can find a list of affiliates here.

Streaming options: fubo TV [try it free], Sling TV

Series history: The Wolfpack lead the all-time series, 43-19, and won both meetings last season. N.C. State won a close one in Blacksburg, but easily defeated the Hokies in the ACC Tournament. Overall, VT has won four of the previous seven meetings.

Odds: N.C. State is a 3.5-point favorite, per BetMGM.

Over/Under: 145.5 points