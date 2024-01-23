Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies hold off Boston College for a 76-71 win

The Virginia Tech Hokies won their second consecutive game on Tuesday, defeating the Boston College 76-71 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies began the game red hot, shooting 61% from the field in the first half. Sophomore guard MJ Collins had a strong first half for Tech, as he and senior guard Hunter Cattoor each scored nine points in leading the Hokies to a 44-33 halftime lead.

Boston College wouldn't go away, though. The Eagles had an advantage inside with 7-foot center Quentin Post, who scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. However, it was 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Devin McGlockton who gave Virginia Tech the most trouble. McGlockton came into Tuesday’s game averaging 10 points per game — and had 18 points combined in his last three games — led all scorers and rebounders with 19 and 10, respectively.

BC’s dominated the Hokies on the offensive boards, 13-5, which allowed the Eagles to stick around anytime it looked like VT may pull away.

Junior guard Sean Pedulla was quiet offensively throughout much of the game, but with the Eagles closing in on the the Hokies, he essentially put Boston College away. As BC had cut Tech’s lead to 65-63, Pedulla drained a deep 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired with 4:02 remaining to put the Hokies back up by five.

On Virginia Tech’s next possession, Pedulla took it to the hoop, increasing the lead back to seven. Pedulla would then hit a pair of free throws and give the offense a lift when it needed it the most.

Pedulla would finish with 16 points and also had six rebounds, four assists, and six turnovers. Cattoor would lead Tech with 17 points. Four players scored in double figures as Collins chipped in with 11 points and Lynn Kidd had 10. Robbie Beran scored nine and Mylyjael Poteat contributed eight points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench.

The Hokies were shorthanded in this game. Freshman point guard Brandon Rechsteiner, senior forward Mekhi Long and sophomore forward John Camden all missed the game with various ailments.

Next up for the Hokies (12-7, 4-4) is the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday from Cassell Coliseum, followed by a meeting against Duke two days later.