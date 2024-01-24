Virginia Tech football: The 2024 schedule is here

We've known Virginia Tech's 2024 opponents for a while. The ACC released the 2024 schedule on Wednesday, so we now know the when.

Virginia Tech will play six games at Lane Stadium in 2024. The Hokies will have a Thursday night game and a Friday night game next season.

Let's take a look at the full schedule:

Sat., Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn.

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Marshall, Blacksburg, Va.

Sat., Sept. 14 at Old Dominion, Norfolk, Va.

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Rutgers, Blacksburg, Va.

Fri., Sept. 27 at Miami, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sat., Oct. 5 at Stanford, Stanford, Calif.

Thur., Oct. 17 vs. Boston College, Blacksburg, Va.

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Georgia Tech, Blacksburg, Va.

Sat., Nov. 2 at Syracuse, Syracuse, N.Y.

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Clemson, Blacksburg, Va.

Sat., Nov. 23 at Duke, Durham, N.C.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs.Virginia, Blacksburg, Va

What do we make of Virginia Tech's schedule? First, the 2024 slate includes an SEC and Big Ten opponent. Unfortunately, neither is one of the conference's top teams, although Rutgers is solid. The Scarlet Knights manhandled the Hokies last season, a game that proved to be a turning point for the Hokies offense.

While Rutgers is a revenge game for the Hokies, so is Marshall. The loss in Huntington to the Thundering Herd last September was a low point for Tech in 2023. If that game had been played in November rather than September, the results would've been much different. Nonetheless, the Hokies will be looking for payback on Sept. 7.

Since we're on the topic of payback, the Hokies travel to Norfolk on Sept. 14 for the third time. Virginia Tech is 3-2 vs. Old Dominion, with both losses coming in Norfolk. The Hokies look to end that streak in mid-September finally.

The Hokies' ACC opener comes on a Friday night in South Florida. The league made a mistake nixing the Virginia Tech/Miami rivalry, and it's back in 2024—a huge early test for Tech. The following week, Virginia Tech makes a trip out West to face the Stanford Cardinal in their debut season. This is the only time the Hokies have back-to-back road games next season.

Tech gets a week off before hosting Boston College on Thursday night under the lights in Blacksburg. These games are always special.

Georgia Tech is also back on VT’s schedule in 2024. The Hokies face the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta to conclude October.

After a trip to Syracuse to open November, the Hokies host Clemson on Nov. 9. If these teams are among the best in the ACC, don’t be surprised if that game isn’t under the lights. Clemson represents a massive opportunity on many fronts for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech has another week off before traveling to face Duke and finishing the season at home against Virginia.

What do you think, Hokie fans?