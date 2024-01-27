Virginia Tech men’s basketball: Hokies dominate Georgia Tech 91-67

The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 13-7 (5-4) on Saturday with an impressive 91-67 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It was VT’s third consecutive win, and suddenly, the Hokies have a huge game on deck with Duke in Blacksburg on Monday night.

Virginia Tech was impressive in every aspect. Offensively, the Hokies dominated inside the paint, with senior center Lynn Kidd scoring 18 points in just 15 minutes of action. Kidd’s scoring output wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but Mylyjael Poteat was the star of the day.

The senior forward was outstanding on both ends of the floor for the Hokies, scoring 18 points, pulling down six rebounds and blocking two shots. Poteat was six of nine from the field and made all six of his free throws. He tied his career high, which he first set two years ago when he played for Rice.

As a team, the Hokies shot 55% from the floor and made 12 of their 27 3-point attempts. Defensively, Virginia Tech held Georgia Tech to 38% from the field, and the Hokies won the rebounding battle, too.

More impressively for the Hokies, they cut way down on the turnovers in this game. VT had double figures in turnovers several times recently but finished with just seven turnovers. Junior guard Sean Pedulla scored nine points and dished out five assists with only one turnover.

Senior forward Robbie Beran has played well recently and had his best scoring game since arriving in Blacksburg, with 14 points. He also led Virginia Tech with nine rebounds. Beran has scored in double figures in three of Virginia Tech’s last four games.

It was good to see Poteat have a good performance offensively. He’s really played well lately, giving the Hokies quality minutes off the bench. Poteat also happens to be one of the team’s top free-throw shooters.

So often this season, the Hokies have gone only as far as Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor have taken them. On Saturday, Pedulla and Cattoor combined for 20 points and made six of their combined 12 3-point attempts, but it was the frontcourt that dominated Georgia Tech.

The Hokies are playing well right now and have a huge game on Monday against the Blue Devils. It’s an excellent chance for a Quad 1 win for Virginia Tech. The Hokies have played well against Duke over the years in Blacksburg.

