Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land 2025 OL Carter Stallard

While the Virginia Tech men’s basketball game was hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils at Cassell Coliseum, head football coach Brent Pry was busy adding to the roster.

On Monday night, Christiansburg High School offensive tackle Carter Stallard went public with his pledge to Virginia Tech.

Stallard is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound prospect who chose the Hokies over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Louisville and others. Stallard is an intriguing prospect who will add more offers throughout the summer and into next season.

He is the second commitment to Virginia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class. Stallard was a critical get for Pry due to his talent and proximity to Blacksburg. The Hokies lost some local players from Roanoke and Salem last cycle, so adding Stallard is huge, especially this early in the process. He joins Texas quarterback Kelden Ryan in Tech’s 2025 class.

Stallard has been to Virginia Tech’s campus a lot over the years and was in town over the weekend and returned on Monday for Tech’s basketball game vs. Duke.

Stallard is an exciting prospect due to his size alone. Offensive line coach Ron Crook was Stallard’s primary recruiter.