Virginia Tech football: Hokies land commitment from local linebacker

On Monday night, the Virginia Tech Hokies added their second commitment for the 2025 recruiting class when offensive tackle Carter Stallard pledged to the Hokies. While an excellent prospect, it doesn't hurt that Stallard is from right down the road in Christiansburg.

The Hokies weren’t finished adding local talent. On Wednesday, Salem linebacker Jaelyn Allen accepted a priority walk-on opportunity from the Hokies over scholarships from other schools.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Allen announced his commitment via X (Twitter).

I am extremely proud to announce my commitment towards VIRGINIA TECH!! Thank to everyone who helped me along the way!! @CoachPryVT @CoachShawnQuinn @CoachPrioleauVT @Coach_Marve @CoachHolter0623 pic.twitter.com/e0nmvinlTM — Jaelyn Allen (@jaelynallen12) February 1, 2024

Allen was a high-school teammate of Georgia commit Chris Cole, and Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis. While they overshadowed Allen, he was a phenomenal player in his own right, earning first-team Class 4 All-State honors at linebacker and also a second-team pick at tight end. Additionally, Allen was named the All-Region 4D defensive player of the year.

Allen’s recruiting never took off despite being a terrific player for one of the state’s top programs. The speed is reportedly a question, but his play and instincts are not a problem. This is an excellent get for head coach Brent Pry and don’t be surprised if Allen earns himself a scholarship.

Allen is a 2024 signee.