Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies snap losing streak with big 83-75 win over Florida State

The Virginia Tech Hokies came into Tuesday night’s game badly needing a win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Hokies had lost three consecutive games and were in danger of falling to three games below .500 in ACC play with another loss.

The ‘Noles also needed a win, having lost three of four going into Tuesday night’s showdown. Fortunately, Virginia Tech pulled away in the second half with a complete team effort, winning 83-75.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first half, with both teams shooting well. The Seminoles shot 60.9% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, while the Hokies connected on six of their 11 3-point attempts. One area in which Virginia Tech surprisingly thrived in the first half was on the glass. VT outrebounded the Seminoles 18-9, with center Lynn Kidd pulling down an impressive 10 rebounds in 12 first-half minutes.

Junior point guard Sean Pedulla only attempted three first-half shots but went to the free-throw line 10 times, making nine of those attempts. The game was tied at 39 at halftime.

In the second half, Virginia Tech continued to rebound the ball well and, most importantly, made its free throws. The Hokies were 28 of 32 from the line, compensating for only shooting 40.7% from the field. Fortunately, Tech was good from the outside, drilling 11 of its 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

With eight minutes remaining in the game, with the Hokies nursing a small lead, officials called Pedulla for a bogus foul. It was his fourth. It was one of the worst foul calls you’ll see all season.

The Hokies hung tough on both ends of the floor over the next several minutes, as sophomore wing Tyler Nickel was outstanding, hitting shots from the outside and driving the ball to the hoop. Nickel finished with 15 points off the bench.

When it looked like FSU was going to make a run with around three minutes remaining, Pedulla returned. That was all she wrote as Kidd finished off a three-point play and made his other free throws, allowing the Hokies to pull away for the win.

Kidd had a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Pedulla scored 19, going 14-16 from the line, while Hunter Cattoor led the Hokies with 20 points. Several players played critical minutes for Tech, including freshman guard Brandon Rechsteiner and forward John Camden.

The Hokies outrebounded Florida State 35-23.

Next up for Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7) is a trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday against No. 7 North Carolina.