Virginia Tech football: Commanders hire former Hokie star Darryl Tapp as DL coach

A Virginia Tech legend is making his mark in the NFL. Former Virginia Tech star defensive end Darryl Tapp received a promotion on Wednesday.

After three years as the assistant defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Tapp is coming back to Virginia. He was hired as the Washington Commanders’ defensive line coach under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Tapp’s coaching career began in 2018 as a defensive quality control coach at Central Michigan. In 2019, he moved to Vanderbilt to serve as a special teams quality control coach. It was in 2020 when he returned home to Blacksburgh under former head coach Justin Fuente, to serve as the co-defensive line coach at Virginia Tech.

Tapp quickly made a name for himself on the coaching circuit, and was a very popular figure on the recruiting trail, particularly in his native “757” area of Virginia. Unfortunately — from the Hokies’ perspective — Tapp caught the eye of the NFL and he wisely accepted a position with the 49ers.

And another 49ers assistant coach is headed to Washington. San Francisco’s assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp — who played defensive end and linebacker in Washington in 2013 during his 12 NFL seasons — is taking over as the Commanders defensive line coach, per sources. https://t.co/1dNCvMz44k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

He landed on Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff working with his former teammate, new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. After two seasons as defensive coordinator, Ryans took over as the Houston Texans head coach last year and led one of the NFL’s most impressive turnarounds.

Tapp, 39, retired after the 2017 season after 12 NFL seasons. He finished his NFL career appearing in 165 games, registering 332 tackles and 29 sacks. Tapp spent the 2013 season with Washington.

Tapp starred at Deep Creek High School in Chesepeake before coming to Virginia Tech where he was a two-time, first-team All-ACC selection. Tapp is a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Coach Tapp — and welcome home.