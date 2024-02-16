Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Bests the Duke Lady Blue Devils: 61-56

Bruises Come with Tough Games

The warmups looked like you would expect for a sold-out game. Loud music of the hip-hop variety blared over the speakers. There was a weird sort of loose banter and spotty shooting going up. Not all of the players were out for the early shoot around period, and everyone except Georgia Amoore looked very “purposeful”. G was smiling, whipping the ball around, taking shots, and even took a sit break on the side of the north goal base.

The formal shoot around was looking a bit ragged sometimes. Not always, but a fair number of shots were a shade off target and bouncing out. Sometimes that’s an indicator of things to come, and sometimes it’s just nerves that get batted back down when the game starts. Either way, there was no escaping the reality that Duke was the last loss that the Hokies incurred, and it was a painful one both emotionally and physically. With Amoore going out with a head injury in the 3rd quarter.

There was also the feeling that this one was going to be up to Liz and Georgia. Liz who got the stuffing slapped, elbowed, held, shoved, hip butted, and battered in Durham on January 18th, and Georgia who suffered a double hit to the head on a loose ball recovery attempt. The two of them were going to have to come up big, and the rest of the team might be more a supporting cast.

Why did I think that it would go that way? Wouldn’t everyone coming up big be a great thing? The answer is yes, but Duke would have something to say about it, and nothing since the mid-January faceoff between these two teams suggested that Duke was going to play any differently. When that’s the case, Liz has to overcome the pressure on the inside, and Georgia has to do something to loosen the defense.

That almost didn’t happen, and for three quarters it was looking like it was only Liz holding up the team’s point production. We’ll talk about it a bit later.

The First Quarter was a Notice as Welcome as a Pink Slip

The Hokies got the crowd rolling as Liz scored the first 2 points of the game. Then Duke evened it up, turned it over, and had to have Tilly get back the 2-point lead. Tech managed to get up by 5 points, but then Duke would come hammering back. Georgia got an old fashioned 3-point play in, but the foul had her slamming into the padding under the basket, and even the refs were checking on her.

The Hokies maintained a lead from the 6:17 mark of the 1st, but Duke just kept hanging in. They also got themselves into a bonus situation on fouls. Liz scored two of her closing quarter points from the charity stripe. It was tough underneath, and Duke’s close defense just didn’t allow the Hokies to sustain any meaningful offense. Even after missed scoring opportunities and turnovers by Duke, Tech had difficulty getting the ball to the hoop. And that would remain a problem for the entire game.

The horn sounded, and the Hokies had maintained a perilously thin 1-point advantage on a low scoring quarter: 15-14.

The 2nd Quarter Nearly Got Out of Hand, the Ball Certainly Did

It took a minute and ten seconds before anyone scored in the 2nd quarter, and unfortunately that was Duke. The lid was on the bucket for the Hokies, and no one scored until Liz finally dropped in two free-throws at the 6:20 mark. In the meantime, The Lady Blue Devils, had pushed out to a 20-15 five-point lead. Kitley’s two single pointers from the stripe got the crowd breathing again. Tilly added another single charity basket, and Tech’s defense managed to keep the differential down to the 3-to-5-point range. The score shrank a bit when Carys Baker (coming off the bench) hit a critical trey, Liz drained a duce at the 4:20 mark, and Tech regained that quarter ending 1-point lead.

Duke would get the lead back and a couple of muffed Hokie possessions got the Blue Devils a 4-point differential. That’s when Georgia finally hit one from downtown to get the Hokies back within a point. Tech got defensive stops with Duke turning it over once and then missing a three. Liz grabbed 2 on the turnover and Tilly drained a 2-pointer from the paint after the missed Duke 3-pointer to get Tech up 3 as the buzzer went off: 30-27.

The Third Quarter Seemed Like a Re-Run

Neither team was shining on offense for the game. There might have been the perception that Duke was having an easier time, but basketball teams, at this level, who don’t score over 30 in a half are either not offensively good, or they are encountering some stiff resistance. Duke’s offense is actually not horrid, but it’s not the best. Its defense is definitely its strength, and their coach’s willingness to play 10 players and give fouls is a significant factor in their approach to the game.

The third quarter looked just a whole lot like the 2nd. The Hokies kept the lead with the sputters and frustrating turnovers, but it kept shrinking. Eventually the Blue Devils knotted it up at 35, and the crowd was not quiet, but it wasn’t generating its smothering sound.

Between the 6- and 3-minute marks, Tech managed to stretch out a small lead, and then lose it again. With just a hair over 2 minutes to go in the quarter, Duke jumped out in front, but Tech evened it up twice as the horn blew, and the score remained tied at 42 a piece.

It was a One Quarter Game, at the Start of the 4th

Something had to give, somewhere. The first thing was that four of Duke’s players ended up with 4 personal fouls very early in the quarter. The crowd seemed to be aware that the fouls were against Duke’s core starters and key bench players, and they happened early enough that they had to be pulled for late quarter heroics if needed. (Cayla and Olivia were similarly graced with 4 fouls, though several seemed completely inscrutable.)

The second thing that happened was that Tech finally started getting some shots to drain again. Liz Kitley never managed to shake the pressure on her, but she was dealing with it. Liz was Tech’s scoring from the floor and mostly the charity stripe for the first five minutes of the 4th. These were critical points because Duke had pulled ahead slightly in the early going of the period.

Tilly got the crowd roaring again by dropping in a critical lead stretching (to 4) three. The Hokies (meaning Liz) managed to keep the Hokies ahead by a 1-to-3-point buffer, until Georgia finally hit a trey from the top of the arc with 20 seconds left in the game and that pretty much slammed the door in Duke’s face. She’d drop in two shots from the stripe to push the lead to the final score, and no one else put the ball in the bucket for the remainder of the game. Tech maintained final possession on an airball attempt by Duke, and the final few seconds ticked away with the ball in Liz’s hands near the North end line.

A Win is a Win, But No One is Going to Give This one Beauty Points

Head Coach Brooks didn’t look so happy with some of the play going on with the Hokies. The team seemed out of timing, and the turnovers started becoming a real issue, again. Georgia had some serious problems with TO’s in this one putting up 6 of Tech’s 11 total. What’s interesting, though is that Duke turned it over 14 times, and they just don’t do that very much. Things ended up evening out on the lost handle score.

The reality is that only three players scored in this game, even though Carys Baker did come in off the bench and get a three to drop in. The three scoring players for the Hokies Liz (double-double), Georgia, and Tilly Ekh. All of them were in double figures, and most of the points for the Hokies were put in by #33.

Stats at a Quick Glance

Liz Kitley

It was a monster game for Liz. She was the only effectively consistent offensive player for Tech in this one. She was hitting her shots from the floor, and only missed a single free-throw out of 9 taken. Liz had 12 boards of which 7 where offensive grabs. She also pushed out an assist. Oh! Don’t forget that she was a roaring 13 of 17. That means with her 8 charity points, Kitley put up 34 points in this one. That other girl broke some points record... but Liz broke Duke. Which was way more important.

Georgia Amoore

Not sure of what happened to G this evening. She certainly put up 13 points, but she took 21 shots, and was only 2 of 9 from downtown. Maybe it was Duke’s style of play (which she’s going to have to learn to deal with), and who knows that injury was pretty scary so the intimidation factor might have been a problem. Again, most people would love to have a down game and still have it be in double figures. G will work with Brooks and sort it out for the stretch run. Of course, where she ended up shining this evening is when Tech absolutely needed her to glow brightly. It was Georgia’s 2nd trey from the top of the key with 20 seconds on the clock and Duke still had a chance at tying the score. That bucket spelled the end for the Blue Devils. She locked the door behind her when she put in the final points of the game from the free-throw line.

Matilda Ekh

Tilly just didn’t show up too much. Nope not at all... /mild sarc off. Besides playing stout defense and offensive screening, Matilda Ekh had 11 points. She took exactly five shots from the floor, two of them were threes and she hit both. Tilly also hit 2 out of her 3 from inside and pushed out 3 assists on offense. As to that defense, she pulled down 4 boards and managed a steal. Both of her threes came at needed rally points in the game and lit up the crowd, which pumps up the team.

Carys Baker

Baker didn’t get much time on the floor, and only took 3 shots in those 11 minutes, but she hit a beautiful and critical one that in future years we hope will be regular drains. Carys also blocked 3 shots, stole the ball, and grabbed a rebound.

Cayla King, Olivia Summiel, Clara Strack, and Carleigh Wenzel

Can you say DEFENSE!!!!

Cayla and Liv both had 4 personals by the 4th quarter. You’d think that was a negative thing, but with this game situation, it means they were playing tough defense. Between the for players in the section title they took a grand total of 11 shots. No one hit, but that hardly counted. It was critical for Tech to keep Duke from scoring points, and more importantly getting the to turn the ball over. It just wasn’t a “stats” sort of game for them. Tech also wouldn’t have won without their defensive effort.

This one was a W and that is all that is really needed or even relevant. The Hokies needed to gain a split with Duke. Tech is currently in sole possession of first place in the ACC and it's piling up important wins.

The win also keeps the momentum going on for the ultra-tough road trip to Louisville on Sunday. The ladies will get a 1 week break before the final home game against Carolina on the 25th. The season ends on the long trek out to South Bend, and then the final game in Hooville.

The Hokies are way under-rated, and if they can pull off a Sunday win in Louisville, maybe someone will notice that #12 is silly, and NC State is way overrated.

GO HOKIES!!!