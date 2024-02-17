Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies fall to North Carolina 96-81

The Virginia Tech Hokies won the turnover battle on Saturday but not much else in a 96-81 loss to the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tech came out hot, scoring the game’s first five points behind sophomore guard MJ Collins. However, UNC scored the following 10 points and never trailed again. The teams would go back and forth for the first 10 minutes, with the Tar Heels maintaining the lead.

When UNC forward Harrison Ingram scored with 9:08 remaining in the first half, it gave North Carolina an 11-point lead. That lead would extend to 14 at 34-20 when the Hokies began to chip away.

Hokies’ freshman guard Jaydo Young knocked down two free throws to trim North Carolina’s lead to 44-39. Unfortunately, the Hokies would not score for the remainder of the half and took a 50-30 lead into halftime.

The second half featured more of the same, with Virginia Tech getting UNC’s lead to under 10 points, but each time, the Heels would go on a mini-run and take its lead into double digits.

North Carolina was too much in the paint for VT, as senior Armando Bacot scored 25 for the Tar Heels to lead all scorers. He also had 12 rebounds. Ingram, too, chipped in with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 17 rebounds. UNC senior guard RJ Davis had 20 points for the Heels.

Neither team was impressive from beyond the arc, as Virginia Tech made just seven of its 26 attempts, while UNC made seven of its 21. The Hokies shot 41.8% from the field as a team, while Carolina shot over 51%, partly thanks to its dominance in the paint. The Tar Heels unsurprisingly dominated the glass, with a 43-31 advantage.

Collins led the Hokies with 18 points, and he was Virginia Tech’s most impressive performer alongside senior big man Mylyjael Poteat. Poteat continues his recent string of outstanding play off the bench, giving the Hokies 15 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore wing Tyler Nickel scored 14 off the bench for Tech vs. his former team. Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor scored 11, while Sean Pedulla scored 10 points. Pedulla and Cattoor struggled from the field, shooting a combined six of 23 from the field and making only one of their combined 10 3-point attempts.

Against a team with a dominant frontcourt, Virginia Tech can’t afford its top two guards to shoot that poorly from the field. It was another encouraging performance from Collins, who continues to become more confident with his shot.

Tech falls to 14-11 and 6-8 in the ACC. Next up for the Hokies is a Monday home date against No. 21 Virginia. The Cavaliers defeated the Hokies 65-57 last month in Charlottesville.