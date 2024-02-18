Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Defeats the Louisville Cardinals Convincingly: 86-70

The Turning Point in the Game was on January 21st

This road trip was a short one. It’s not a long hop northwest, over the mountains and out to the north central part of Kentucky on the Ohio River, and sort of hovering between Ohio and Indiana. It’s basketball country and the programs in that area take their teams seriously. There may be cultural reasons why basketball might be so popular and there is reasonable assurance that more than several people have researched and written as to why, but suffice it to say, the Virginia Tech Lady Hokies were showing up in the house of an 18th ranked team with a 21-3 record. Louisville has always presented a huge problem for the Hokies. It’s been an even split proposition with the Lady Cardinals since the teams first faced each other in 1981. Louisville did have a bit of an edge, though. Their ACC record was a 18 all tie, until today.

This current Hokie program had managed a 2-game win streak, and Louisville was not predisposed to allow the Hokies to stretch that number to 3. That meant the Cardinals were bringing their best effort to the floor, and the Hokies were going to have to return the favor. The Cardinals were 13-0 at home this season. They were pulling along a 10-3 ACC conference record and still had a chance, with a W, to grab premium seeding in the ACC Tournament, and a better seeding potential in the NCAA Tournament to come.

The Hokies had nearly everything at stake, here. Not that they aren’t going to get an NCAA bid, but currently the first pass at the NCAA Tournament seeding has Tech as a 3 seed in the Albany 1 group. 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket predictions, one month into the season | NCAA.com With NC State still seeded #1 despite not being better than Tech (committees play their faves). But that means the Hokies can still sweeten their seeding by continuing to play to win, and not coasting it in. Today’s game better wake up a few of the somnambulant committee voters.

We will begin the sidebar coverage of the two final tournaments as they get closer, for now it’s one game at a time, and let’s go over the big win in Louisville, today.

On to the Game, Please

It was obvious from the feed, (The Mouse dumped the Tech women’s game for a men’s game and pushed the ladies to streaming - no bueno doods... no bueno...). What started out as a close one, ended up a steady pressure walk away by the Hokies.

The first quarter opened with some ball handling issues for both Amoore and Kitley. Nearly 30 seconds ticked off the clock before Louisville finally broke the scoring ice with a 2-pointer. The Hokies immediately answered with an Amoore feed to Liz and a foul by Louisville on the bucket for her to drop one in from the foul line for a three-point play. Neither team scored for a minute, but eventually a foul gave Louisville the opportunity to pull ahead. They missed a free-throw and pulled even, instead. Liv Summiel grabbed the rebound from the missed free-throw, and at the 6:37 mark Tech pulled ahead 5-3 on a Liz Kitley layup. That was the last time that Tech would lose the lead and gain it back. The final game stat would be a single lead change, in favor of the Hokies.

From the mid-point of the first quarter, it was the Hokies steadily building on positive steady momentum off of the exchanges. There were no big runs in the 1st. It was just steady pressure and point nibbling on the exchanges. Tech would hit two free-throws and Louisville would miss one. Tech would get a turnover and make points on a foul shot set or a clean jumper. Tech wouldn’t hit a trey in the period, but definitely kept up the scoring pressure and solid defense. Georgia closed out the scoring with 1 second left. The horn blew on a nice but still not comfortable 7-point Virginia Tech lead; 20-13.

Leading after 10 pic.twitter.com/udBjkTiGX7 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 18, 2024

The Second Quarter Built on the First

There wasn’t anything particularly fancy about this one. Coach Brooks put a regular rotation into place for this game. Nearly everyone was coming out for a sit, and bench players were going in and making a difference. Carleigh Wenzel, Clara Strack, and Carys Baker all made court appearances. Brooks even pulled Amoore, Ekh, and Kitley for the final minute of the period. That’s bunch of trust to put on the Freshmen on this squad, and they managed to hold up under the pressure.

Kenny managed to keep that substitution schedule up in the 2nd. Tilly started off Tech’s scoring with a huge 3-pointer, followed by another three after Louisville missed. That hot start got the Louisville coach off the bench signaling for a timeout with less than a minute ticked off in the period.

The Hokie lead was 13 points, and Louisville was really struggling to find an answer to the steady pressure. After the timeout they managed a 2-pointer, but Georgia finally hit from downtown to push the Tech lead out to 14, and they’d hit 3 treys in a row. There was an exchange, a fumbled exchange and a narrowing of Tech’s lead to 12, but G fixed that again by draining another shot from beyond the arc. At about the 2:50 mark, Cayla King checked in with a three, and even with a few threes from Louisville to make things a bit tighter again at 12, Carys Baker hit a three-pointer to close out the Hokies’ scoring, and the Lady Cards got back, but their deficit was still 13 and the halftime buzzer sent everyone to their locker rooms to sort it out. The score at the half was 48-35, and it really wasn’t that close. That was the close end of the accordion that the Hokies were playing.

The 3rd Quarter Offered Louisville a Glimmer of Hope

There was a tiny sliver of a glimmer of hope for the Cardinals in the 3rd quarter. Tech spent the first three minutes of the period in a back-and-forth exchange that maintained their double-digit lead, and even pushing it to 17, twice, but the Cards would always figure out a way to get a bucket to keep the Tech lead from getting away.

Tech would hit a dry spell for about three minutes between seven and five minutes. Just before the 5-minute mark the regular media timeout, Liz broke through the lid and put in a 2-pointer. There were some exchanges and some issues with ball handling, which allowed Louisville to nibble the difference back down from 14 to 10, and around 3:30 to go. That’s when Tech went on a mini-scoring run and baskets went in for Clara Strack, Carleigh Wenzel, and Liz. Eventually the Cardinals came unstuck from 52 points on two free-throws, but that was answered by Tilly and a nifty 2 at the horn: 70-54. (Reality Point: 70 points in the 3rd is a dominating performance).

The 4th was All About Keeping Pace

That final bucket by Ekh pretty much ended the game. It’s not that a 16-point deficit can’t be overcome in a quarter of play, but to do it you have to find some dominating point. Louisville couldn’t maintain a point gaining exchange nibble. It was unlikely to go on a big enough run or set of runs to actually make up that gap.

All Tech had to do was answer what Louisville was putting up. The Cardinals started the period with a 2, Cayla gave them 3 back. They got a jumper, Amoore grabbed up one to return the favor. It was a good jumper here, a good one there. A missed free throw over here and then a missed one and made one over there. Clara Strack got a block, Georgia and Liz were pulled at the end and the 2024-2025 core was allowed to wrap up the win in the final minute or so. Carleigh Wenzel drained two free-throws to end Tech’s scoring, and someone let Louisville have a shot from downtown. That three-point bucket made no real difference, though.

Tech just forcefully closed the door and locked it. The final horn blared, and Tech purposefully walked off with a convincing road win against a ranked team with an excellent record; 86-70(67).

Sunday funday pic.twitter.com/iJ042u275J — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 18, 2024

Significant Stats

Remember how few players scored in the last game, against Duke? Well, EVERYBODY got points today! It was a total team game, with the Liz and G show leading the way, but everybody else checking in with good stuff from the floor.

We are going to note one person out of order because she hit a major milestone in her career as a Hokie. Cayla King, the Queen of Tech’s Defense, and the Dutchess of Downtown, put in over 1,000 points for her career. Wish she could have done it at home, but 1K is an amazing number and many congratulations should be offered to her.

Now on to the Numbers

Elizabeth Kitley

Liz did Liz things, again today, but she even managed to get a 4-minute break to take a breather. She was nearly automatic from short range in this one. She put in 26 (12 for 16) and 2-3 from the free-throw line. She also marked her umpteenth double-double with 13 rebounds (which led the game). Liz also blocked a shot and pushed out 2 assists to close out a game leading point total.

Georgia Amoore

Georgia was struggling in the Duke game. She was screened off, guarded closely, doubled up at times, and generally made ineffective by the Blue Devils. It was a purposeful strategy that ultimately backfired on Duke. Louisville concentrated on Liz, and that allowed Georgia to get back to doing those things that make her so special on the floor. Amoore was a blistering 9-11 today, with 3-4 coming from beyond the arc, and 2-2 from the charity stripe for a grand total of 23 points. She also double-doubled, her way, with 10 assists. Defensively G pulled down four DRBs. She did have a bout of turnover-itis in the 3rd, but Louisville didn’t manage to take advantage. That might be the only thing that she’ll be working on as the UNC game comes into focus. She was back to her old self, and that’s just where Kenny Brooks and Tech want her.

Matilda Ekh

You keep hearing about how well Ekh has fit into the offense, and the team needs her to really show up big with double figure performances. Tilly seems to have heard and understood the commentary because she certainly did that again, today. Ekh had 12 points on a hot 5-7 from the floor that included 2 treys. She grabbed a board in her 27 minutes, but it was those back-to-back 3-pointers that sent Louisville scrambling back to the bench with a timeout after only 59 seconds ticked off of the 2nd period clock.

Cayla King, Olivia Summiel, Carleigh Wenzel, Carys Baker, and Clara Strack

Cayla just missed putting up double figures, but she did put herself in the Tech record books by scoring her thousandth point in this game. King had 9 on 3 of 6 from downtown. She had 5 rebounds (2 ORB, 3 DRB), and 4 assists. Liv played defense most of the game but did get 3 points, 7 rebounds (6 were defensive), and a steal. Carleigh Wenzel continues to impress with a “just short of a double-digit game” by a bucket with 8 points. She actually scored the two for Tech in the game. Carleigh also had 3 reebs, an assist, and a steal. Carys Baker got in for 4 minutes, put up 3 from deep and got one. Clara Strack just continues to do interesting things on the floor when she gets time. She was in by herself at Center and also as a power forward with Liz. Strack played 17 minutes, put in 2 points, but only took a single shot. She grabbed 2 boards, pushed out an assist and blocked a shot.

Hey! That was everyone! Everybody got some points in this one!

The Louisville Game Should Make a Difference

Each of these final games is critical for the NCAA Tournament seeding. Remember, the ACC Tournament win grants the team an automatic bid into the Beeg Shew, but it doesn’t completely guarantee seeding and regional location - and Round of 64 and 32 regional playoff venues, either. It might help in a close situation, but most of those figures are brained out by the committee during the conferences’ tournament weeks. Right now, Tech is out in front of the ACC, Syracuse is in 2nd, and Tech owns the tie-breaker for now. 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Standings - Atlantic Coast Conference (theacc.com)

It’s not a guarantee, but with the momentum building higher, and Tech’s confidence finally back on the road, it’s looking more promising for a regular season win, a top seed in the ACC Tournament and a double bye. We’ll see. There are three games left. The Lady Hokies have the week off for a much-needed break before the big push.

An emotional ESPN Game Day Game Day from Blacksburg will highlight Senior Night on February 25th.

Road tripping to Blacksburg



Bring the energy and your best signs for @uncwbb at @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/H5NuxBP0S4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 18, 2024

Then they take the long plane ride to South Bend to play Notre Dame on the 29th and then head to Hooville for the final regular season showdown for the Commonwealth Clash game on March 3rd. We won’t jinx it. The Hokies have their season’s fate in their own hands, now. It’s all up to them, and not to some bank of voting media types.

GO HOKIES!!!