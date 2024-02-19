Virginia Tech Hokies Baseball Starts with a 2-1 Series Win Over the Charlotte 49ers

A Sweep? Would have been Nice, but... We’ll Take It

There were quite a few questions about the Hokie roster being tossed around in the baseball pre-season. The first one was fairly simple, and that was who was going to fill in the small number of lineup holes and backup roles for the season? The second was the most critical, and that was how was the starting pitching and bullpen going to perform?

The answer to first inquiry came this weekend. The Hokies returned almost all of their starters from the 2023 season, which, given the roster evisceration of 2022 was a sign of hope for Tech. The returning players have some serious offensive and defensive chops, and the promise of a comeback from the injury riddled final stretch of 2023 that doomed the teams post season prospects.

Game 1 - 2/16/2024 - Big Sticks, Bigger Pitching

The team headed down to Charlotte to take on the 49ers for the opening series of the 2024 season. There was no return of the 2023 gloom in the opening game. The Hokies came out blasting as the visitor with the “first-ups”. The reality of starting a season with a 10-run game and shutout against a good program is a very good thing.

Hokies vs. Charlotte 49ers - Game 1 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 1 0 0 4 1 3 0 1 0 10 6 1 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4

As expected, the starting lineup was largely returned. What we did see is the presence of Ben Watson in Center Field. Everyone else from the position roster of 2023 came back to their regular positions. Garrett Michel took 1st base, again. Christian Martin took 2nd. Carson DeMartini was at 3rd and Clay Grady filled in the shortstop hole. The outfield had the only big difference with Watson. Chris Cannizzaro returned to Left Field for his last season of eligibility, and Sam Tackett started at Right. This was a huge note of critical stability and will allow Head Coach John Szefc to build some game chops into his bench. (The memories of the MASH unit that plagued the final stretch of 2023 are still fresh.)

The only other “open” position was the Designated Hitter for the game, and that often rotates depending on how the coaches feel about a player’s performance in the lead up to the game since its a pure hitting role. Senior Transfer Eddie Micheletti Jr. filled that role, with some quality work at the plate.

The game started off in sort of a weird relay of errors on Charlotte’s part, and Carson DeMartini scored the first run after drawing a walk by making it around the bags in a failed pick-off, a sacrifice grounder, and then a wild pitch bringing him home. That wouldn’t be the case for the bulk of the 49er errors but it certainly helped the Hokies readiness state.

The Hokie Box Score reflects an offensive explosion for a first game.

Hokies Game 1 Box Score Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded 2B Martin, Christian 4 2 1 1 1 1 0 3B DeMartini, Carson 3 3 1 1 2 2 0 1B Michel, Garrett 5 1 0 0 0 3 1 DH Micheletti Jr., Eddie 2 0 1 2 2 0 0 PH ^McCann, David 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 LF Cannizzaro, Chris 4 1 0 0 1 1 2 CF Watson, Ben 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 PH ^Eisert, Eddie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 CF ^Newman, Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RF Tackett, Sam 5 1 1 1 0 3 3 C Cooke, Henry 4 1 1 3 0 3 0

Game 1 - Significant Events

AT THE PLATE Triples: Micheletti Jr., Eddie (1) Home Runs: Martin, Christian (1); DeMartini, Carson (1); Cooke, Henry (1) ON THE BASES Steals: Martin, Christian (1); Grady, Clay (1) DEFENSE Errors: Martin, Christian (1) Double Plays: 1 *Data from Hokie Sports

The Big Story of the Opener was Completely New Hokie Pitching

Starting on the bump for the Hokies was one of Coach Szefc’s big Freshman signings for last season. Manassas, Virginia native Brett Renfrow had promise but was a great unknown. He was a freshman making his first collegiate start, and not too many people knew what to expect. His five innings of work should put any worries to rest. His performance was outstanding. His command of the strike zone and control over his pitches were more indicative of an experienced pitcher, not a rookie. His one hit, one walk shutout should put everyone on notice. The last four frames needed support from the bull pen, though, and those pitchers successfully maintained Renfrow’s goose-egg and W. Newcomers transfer David Shoemaker, transfer Jordan Vera, and freshman Madden Clement slammed the door on a shutout performance for the pitching staff.

Virginia Tech Game 1 Pitching Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Renfrow, Brett (W, 1-0) 5 1 0 0 1 7 0 0 Shoemaker, David 3 0 0 0 1 6 0 0 Vera, Jordan 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Clement, Madden 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Totals 2 0 0 3 14 0 0

It was a massive ten run debut performance on the road for the Hokies and a great way to start the season. They’d need to win the series to prove that the end of the season blues had been tossed in the trash, though.

Game 2 - 2/17/2024 - More Big Sticks This Time They Were Needed

The second game started off with the roar that the first ended with, and then faded off just a bit. The pitching was a mix of new and old, but over the course of the game gave up five. The offense needed the 10 runs that they piled up to win this one.

Hokies vs. 49ers - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 2 10 13 1 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 5 4 1

The Hokies New Pitching Shined, Again

The second story of the series was another of those starting pitcher slots that seriously challenged the Hokies at the end of 2023 due to Drue Hackenberg’s fall off and Griffin Green’s right elbow injury, and rehab year for 2024. The Hokies needed to return two starting pitchers to the mound, and three if possible. Well, Coach Szefc and staff found a transfer from Rutgers, Wyatt Parliament and Game 2 started off very much like Game 3. Though Wyatt only stayed on the bump for 4 innings. He gave up only one run on no hits and issued two walks. It was a solid start that puts him in good shape for the Rhode Island #2 slot this weekend.

Returning reliever, local (Christiansburg High), Brady Kirtner pitched two shutout innings and that’s about his limit as a bull pen pitcher, so he was replaced after his nice 2024 debut outing. The last three relivers had a mixed result. Graduate transfer Grant Manning struggled a bit and gave up 2 runs. Returning reliever Matthew Siverling gave up a run, and Frostburg transfer Jacob Stretch was called in to close the door. That meant that the Hokie bull pen gave up 4, so there will be some work to do, but they did eventually close the game out with a W.

The Hokies’ starting lineup remained mostly unchanged for Game 2, with the exception of Catcher Gehrig Ebel taking up the duties behind the dish, this time.

Hokies Game 2 Box Score Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded 2B Martin, Christian 3 2 0 0 1 1 2 3B DeMartini, Carson 5 2 2 0 0 2 0 LF Cannizzaro, Chris 4 3 4 5 1 0 0 DH Micheletti Jr., Eddie 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 PR ^Holzemer, Warren 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1B Michel, Garrett 5 0 2 1 0 2 1 RF Tackett, Sam 5 0 1 2 0 2 0 CF Watson, Ben 4 0 1 0 1 0 2 CF ^Newman, Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C Ebel, Gehrig 4 1 2 1 1 1 0 SS Grady, Clay 5 0 0 0 0 1 3 Totals 39 10 13 9 5 9 8

The Story of this One on Offense was Catcher Gehrig Ebel putting up 2 hits with an RBI on a ringing homer and working a walk. Gehrig’s batting average was an issue last season. Let’s hope that he keeps this up because he’s a really good starting catcher and two starting quality catchers behind the dish is a really good thing to have. The game is rough on their knees and legs, so having two starters means better performance on the bags for each.

There just wasn’t a whole lot of long ball in this one. It was mostly working walks, getting singles, and pushing runners across the plate.

Game 2 - Events

Stick Work Homers: Cannizzaro, Chris (2); Ebel, Gehrig (1) On the Bags Caught Stealing: Michel, Garrett (1) Plonked: Martin, Christian (1) Leather Work: Oopsies: Grady, Clay (1) *Data from Hokie Sports

Game 3 - 2/18/2024 - No Real Traction on This one

There was the hope of pulling off a sweep to open the season. A broom away from home would also be a big ego boost, but baseball, being baseball, that just didn’t happen for the Hokies. Returning pitcher Griffin Stieg struggled and was pulled after 2 innings and 5 earned runs given up. The reality was that it looked like a hopeful push for Griffin to make it a few more innings and maybe earn a starting pitcher role, but this one just got out of hand, literally. It turned into a “pitch by committee” game that no one really shined much. Everyone on the bump gave up hits and only Jordan Little managed to keep anyone from crossing the plate in the final 2/3rds of the bottom of the 8th. The bottom of the 9th wasn’t necessary since the 49ers had piled up 10 runs and the Hokies stalled out with 5. So, Charlotte returned Game 2’s favor, and the Hokies headed back home with a series win, and some question marks still looming over the pitching staff, mostly the Bull Pen.

Hokies vs. 49ers - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Virginia Tech 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 5 6 1 >>Charlotte 0 2 4 0 0 2 1 1 X 10 13 0

Some Highlights of Hokie Notables

The Hokies did have some significant offense and a nice double play. They put up five, and looked like they might rally back in the late innings but eventually the offense ran out of gas and the bull pen just couldn’t keep Charlotte from scoring the final two game sealing runs.

Game 3 - Events

STICK WORK Doubles: DeMartini, Carson (1); Cannizzaro, Chris (1); Michel, Garrett (1) Homers: Michel, Garrett (1) Sacrifice Flies: Cannizzaro, Chris (2) BASERUNNING Steals: Martin, Christian (1) Plonks: Martin, Christian (1); Ebel, Gehrig (1) FIELDING Errors: DeMartini, Carson (1) Double Plays: 1

*Data from Hokie Sports

The team heads to Harrisonburg for a single mid-week game against JMU (another good team) on Wednesday Feb 21st, and then we have opening day at English Field on Friday Feb 23rd. Gobbler Country will be there for the home opener, and we’ll track each game separately with pictures from the games available on Facebook and sprinkled in the articles.

The first third of the season schedule review will come out soon. We needed to see how things looked before venturing into the guess work of predicting outcomes. We take calculated risks, here, not wild guesses (We’ll leave the usual adjective out of the middle of that one for the family TV that this is.)

GO HOKIES!!!