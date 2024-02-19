Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies blow out Virginia 75-41

The Virginia Tech Hokies badly needed a win heading into Monday night’s Commonwealth Clash in Blacksburg. At 14-11 (6-8), the Hokies lost in Charlottesville last month (65-57) and hosted a Virginia team that had won nine of its previous 10 games.

Things couldn’t have gone any better for Virginia Tech, as the Hokies dominated the Hoos in a 75-41 win.

Things were close for about the first 10 minutes, with the Hokies holding a 16-14 lead with 9:43 remaining after Virginia forward Jordan Minor scored on a layup. The Hokies would score the next 20 points, opening up a 36-16 lead. The Cavaliers’ next basket did not come until there were 46 seconds left in the half as UVA guard Leon Bond scored to make it 36-16.

The Hokies would go into halftime with a 36-16 lead, shooting 50% from the field, and Tech didn’t necessarily dominate from beyond the arc. While the Hokies hit four treys in the first 20 minutes, they came on 11 attempts. Virginia Tech was doing its damage in the paint and on the defensive end. The Hokies also dominated the boards, holding a 19-12 advantage, and held the Hoos to 32% shooting from the field.

How would things go in the second half?

Tech came out red hot, scoring the first seven points to open up a 43-16 lead. UVA would never get as close as 22 points for the remainder of the game, as the Hokies dominated every phase.

Sophomore wing Tyler Nickel continues to give the Hokies excellent minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points and leading Virginia Tech with six assists.

Senior center Lynn Kidd dominated the first half but was barely needed in the final 20 minutes and still managed to lead Tech with 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Mylyjael Poteat had another excellent game off the bench, finishing with 11 points.

Robbie Beran scored 13 points for the Hokies.

Did you notice we are missing two key names?

That’s right, Tech’s starting backcourt, Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor, scored eight and six points, respectively. The pair combined to shoot four of 14 from the field.

If Tech can win games against quality opponents such as Virginia without getting much from Pedulla and Cattoor, that’s a tremendous sign. Unfortunately, don’t expect that to happen again. VT outplayed the Cavaliers from start to finish, specifically on the defensive end, holding the Wahoos to 33% shooting from the field and two of 12 from 3-point range.

This was a critical win for Virginia Tech. Despite some of its recent struggles, the Hokies are only 1.5 games out of fourth place in the ACC. VT plays against the fourth-place team on Saturday with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers. Pitt has won five in a row of seven of its last eight games. In that stretch, the Panthers have won at Duke and at Virginia.

Saturday’s game at Pitt is absolutely critical for Virginia Tech.

But for tonight, the Hokies can enjoy a blowout victory over their rivals.