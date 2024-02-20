Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Ranked 8th, and Elizabeth Kitley in the News

First... And Most Critical to Seeding in March

The voting sports jouros have finally imbibed enough caffeine products to understand that they have been underrating and punishing the Lady Hokies for early games in the season. They still can’t get the concept that the Hokies are better than NC State - it seems head-to-head matchups are meaningless in their evaluations, but the current AP Poll is a much-needed improvement on the Hokies’ NCAA seeding stock.

The Hokies finally broke back into the top 10, with a relatively huge jump from 12 to 8.

Back into single digits pic.twitter.com/0ScqBjdPcq — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 19, 2024

Hokie Nation knows just how good this team is, but convincing the fanboi favorite team chasers of that reality has been difficult. Polls are what they are, opinions based on byzantine formulas, and other feelings, but a return to the Top 10 is a very good thing, indeed.

The Hokies still have three tough games ahead and two of them are on the road. There is only one game before the next poll, and that’s the home contest against UNC. The Lady Hokies know that it’s a one-game-at-a-time proposition and a W on Sunday is the next goal.

Elizabeth Kitley is Tearing It Up

The last two games Kitley has rung up an amazing set of stats only challenged by a couple of players.

That’s 60 combined points and 25 rebounds in two very difficult games.

All of which earned her another ACC Player of the Week Notice.

Life lately for Liz:

✅ two big dubs

✅ 60 points on 76% FG

✅ two double-doubles

✅ three straight @accwbb POW wins pic.twitter.com/h6dMzNQhDn — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 19, 2024

She’s handling the pressure well. I’m with Coach Brooks. Anyone complaining about Liz Kitley’s toughness is not editing thousands of pictures and seeing the reality that she probably needs body armor and a hockey helmet. Liz is plenty tough and gets cut zero superstar slack like certain other players.

Hokie Nation appreciates her, and the consensus is that the #33 needs to be hanging in the rafters after this season is over.

GO HOKIES!!!