Virginia Tech football: One of the nation’s top 2025 recruits locks in an official visit

Things are trending in the right direction for Virginia Tech football. A 7-6 finish and a Military Bowl victory wouldn’t have excited VT fans 15 years ago. But a lot has happened over the past 10 years.

After an ugly start to last season, the Hokies rallied behind quarterback Kyron Drones to win five of their final seven games, including multiple blowouts, and finished fourth in the ACC.

The Hokies have done an excellent job in the transfer portal since Brent Pry’s arrival over two years ago. Several of the Hokies’ top players, including Drones, transferred from other schools and are returning for another year in Blacksburg in 2024.

That success, and Pry’s work to rebuild relationships on the recruiting front, has also paid dividends in recruiting. Tech had a strong 2024 class, led by four-star wideout Keylen Adams and four-star linebacker Gabriel Williams.

Could the Hokies have an even bigger class in 2025?

One of the nation’s top players, defensive back Faheem Delane, has been to Blacksburg several times and has an excellent relationship with the entire coaching staff. According to 247Sports, Delane is the No. 17 overall player for 2025.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Delane’s brother, Mansoor, is one of Virginia Tech’s starting cornerbacks — and best players. Mansoor Delane is a rising junior.

Could Faheem join his big brother in Blacksburg?

This week, the Hokies locked in an official visit for Delane to Blacksburg. Delane will visit the Hokies on the weekend of June 21-23, which is shaping up to be a big weekend in Blacksburg. The offseason calendar has changed dramatically recently, and most schools plan official visits for the summer.

While Delane likely remains a longshot for the Hokies, they are in this recruitment. Sure, having an older brother is a big reason, but credit Pry and his staff for using that relationship to their advantage. Whether or not Faheem Delane chooses Virginia Tech or not, it will not be for the lack of trying.