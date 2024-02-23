Virginia Tech Hokie Baseball Defeat the Rhode Island Rams in Their Home Opener

The Hokies are .500 at 2 Wins and 2 Losses

The Hokies started off with a 2-1 roar on the road, against Charlotte, but the old early season bull pen issues rose up to bite them in their mid-week road trip to Harrisonburg against the JMU Dukes. The Dukes generated offense, and the Hokies did, finally, but the hole was a bit too deep before Tech finally ran out of stick power in the late innings, only managing to grab an 8th inning one run 7-6 lead but the Dukes tied it at 7 all in the bottom of the frame. The Hokie offense finally ran out of gas in the top of the 9th. That opened the door for an 8-7 win on a walk-off in the bottom of inning.

The Hokies are looking to get the ship stabilized, again for their first home series of 2023. The series opened on a relatively good weather note. Every Hokie knows that Blacksburg in February and March has graced the place with the nickname “Bleaksburg”. It is often cold, windy, and wet. Well, two outa three misses ain’t bad. It is a bit damp after a morning rain, but the afternoon skys have brightened a bit, the breeze is light, and the temperatures are a rather pleasant, for late Winter, low ‘50s.

The Hokies Start the Regular Rotation Fast

Coach Szefc has settled on his starting pitcher rather quickly and that was to be expected this season with the arrival of Freshman star hurler Brett Renfrow. His debut on the foreign mound in Charlotte was pure fire for 5 innings, and the hope today was for him to go at least as far.

The lineup remains consistent with the first game of the Charlotte series with the only change being Henry Cooke calling the game behind the dish (well in college the coaches call the game with signals and everyone checks their wrist coach for the pitch or play) but we’ll give Cooke the credit for having to handle the pitcher and keep him on an even keel.

The Hokies took the field with a modest crowd building and the sun quickly dropping into evening. Brett Renfrow took the mound and warmed up nicely enough. And then... baseball happened.

All of that throwing fire and no hits thing from his first game at Charlotte faded with the first batter who walked. Lead-off walks are always a problem. Renfrow ran into some issues with early control, and for some reason Rhode Island was finding holes for fairly mundane shots. Eventually, with no outs the Rams had the bags loaded and two pitching coach visits to the mound started the crowd itching.

Baseball Always Asserts Itself

This, though, is baseball, and young Mr. Renfrow was encountering the reality of the old sine curve of excellence. He was going to have to fight his way out of the inning with minimum damage. That takes more guts than just going up there and blowing people off the plate, sometimes. Maybe it takes guts for both the pitcher and crowd in this case. Renfrow bore down on his pitching and his teammates helped pick him up. Rhode Island only scored one run in the inning on full bases and no outs. That certainly should count in his bag of marbles.

The Hokies would pick Brett Renfrow up big time in the bottom of the inning, batting around, and pushing 6 runs across the plate by the end of the inning. It even gave the crowd the thrill of watching the big hammer coming out for a Henry Cooke home run.

That scoring burst helped settle things down just a bit, but Rhode Island would still come back to make Renfrow’s second a 2-run hold, including a wild pitch that made things harder on himself.

The bigger reality is that this game is not a sport for individuals, and the team needed to rally up even with a 5-run lead. This could have been a high scoring game for both teams, and every one of Tech’s half inning sets needed to do something significant. If for nothing else but to allow Renfrow to get his rhythm back.

The third inning was a goose egg for both teams, but more importantly Renfrow seemed to get his stroke back. He was pitching to contact, keeping it low in the zone and had regained better control over his pitch placement. The result was a quick upper half of the 3rd, and 0’s hung for his remaining 2 frames on the bump.

The Coach Emptied the Bench After the Stretch

After the 5th, Reliver Grant Manning stepped on the mound and shut out the Rams for two relatively quiet innings. They would make it on base but it all ended up inconsequential. As the bottom of the 7th arrived with “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” sounded, Coach Szefc pretty much replaced his lineup card, and even with the backups the Hokies managed to plate two runs. The rain started to pick up from some wandering clouds as the bright full moon shined through breaks. The ballpark started to empty as it became pretty obvious that the contest was over.

Junior Reliever Jordan Little made quick work of Rhode Island and closed out the top of the 8th with a big fat Zero. With a 17-3 score it was relatively easy for him to relax and make good pitches. Instead of keeping Little in the game, the coaching staff decided to give Freshman Ryan Buckler the chance to close the door. He started the lead-off batter with two solid strikes, but then threw a ball, and then missed worse by hitting the batter. You know the reality of lead-off runners and all of that. But eventually he buckled down with 2 men on base, got his feet underneath him and struck out the side.

Significant Events

AT THE PLATE Doubles: Martin, Christian (1); Micheletti Jr., Eddie (1); Watson, Ben (2); Grady, Clay (1); Gibson, Ethan (1) Triples: Watson, Ben (1) Home Runs: DeMartini, Carson (1); Watson, Ben (1); Cooke, Henry (1) Sacrifice Flies: Micheletti Jr., Eddie (1) ON THE BAGS Steals: DeMartini, Carson (1) Caught Stealing: Grady, Clay (1) Hit by Pitch: Michel, Garrett (1) IN THE FIELD Double Plays: 1 * Data and events from Hokie Sports

The Hokies pulled down a solid win and a good start to the series that stopped a short 2 game skid. Brett Renfrow had a rough inning and a half, but pulled himself out of it and managed to limit the damage when he was pressed. He then recovered and hung up 3 scoreless innings. Grant Manning pitched 2 innings of shutout baseball. Jordan Little put up a scoreless 8th, and Freshman Ryan Buckler had a nervous start, hit a batter had a runner in scoring position, and then promptly struck out all three of the next batters.

Hokies Pitching for Game 1 vs. Rhode Island Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Renfrow, Brett (W, 2-0) 5 5 3 3 2 5 1 0 Manning, Grant 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 Little, Jordan 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Buckler, Ryan 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 1 Totals 6 3 3 3 12 1 1

The Final Score

The game tomorrow has been set for 2:00 because of the potential incoming bad weather.

GO HOKIES!!!!