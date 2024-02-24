Virginia Tech basketball: Dreadful 2nd half costs Hokies in 79-64 loss at Pittsburgh

The Virginia Tech Hokies entered Saturday’s contest at Pittsburgh with an excellent opportunity. Coming off a blowout win over Virginia this week, a win over Pitt would pull the Hokies to 8-8 in ACC play.

Things looked good for the Hokies over the first 20 minutes, as Tech shot 50% from the field in the first half and went into intermission tied with the Panthers at 36.

That’s where the fun ended. An 18-0 run early in the second half propelled Pittsburgh to a dominant performance over the final 20 minutes to come away with a relatively easy 79-64 win over Virginia Tech.

The Hokies came out in the second half and took a two-point lead when senior forward Mylyjael Poteat dunked over the Panthers at the 16:58 mark.

Tech didn’t score again until the 11:20 mark when Poteat scored on a layup. During that time, Pittsburgh scored 18 unanswered points, and the game was all but over. The Hokies were outscored 43-28 over the final 20 minutes and shot just 31% from the field in the second half.

As is always the case for the Hokies, when they struggle to shoot from beyond the arc, they do not win. On Saturday, VT made just three of 20 from 3-point range. Even more concerning, the Hokies were outrebounded 42-28.

Pitt, meanwhile, could do no wrong in the second half. The Panthers shot 53% from the field and when they did miss, the ball bounced their way. Pittsburgh shot 51% for the game and made nine of 21 3-point attempts.

Foul trouble also plagued the Hokies. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor uncharacteristically fouled out and scored only seven points. Robbie Beran and Sean Pedulla also battled foul trouble for Tech.

Pedulla led the Hokies with 26 points and Poteat (10 points) was the only other player to score in double figures. Pedulla also led the Hokies with eight rebounds and seven assists.

This was a must-win game for Virginia Tech and its already minuscule NCAA Tournament hopes. After Monday’s win over UVA, the Hokies would have needed to win their final five regular season games to even get back on the bubble. That’s not happening. At 15-12 (7-9), the Hokies can still finish strong, but it would take winning out and winning multiple ACC Tournament games to even be considered.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a trip to Central New York to play Syracuse on Tuesday.