Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Defeats UNC 74-62 for the #1 Seed in the ACC Tournament

The Start of the Festivities was Bittersweet.

It was Senior Night (or afternoon with a 2pm tip-off) for 4 Hokies. Cayla King and Elizabeth Kitley were there for a repeat but final performance. Olivia Summiel, who has become much beloved around these parts, walked for the Hokies. And Georgia Amoore stepped out as a Senior with her family who came all the way from Australia to share this with her. Of course, the crowd knowing the score was sad to bid farewell to Cayla and Liz, who have been with the team since their freshman year, including the disaster of the COVID season cancellation. Liv took her extra season from Wake and came to grace us with her talent and ferocity on the boards.

The crowd, however, had something special for our favorite Point Guard. “ONE MORE YEAR!!!” rose from the crowd as she was given her jersey plaque. Sighs to that effect were scattered around the student section, and no one wants Georgia leaving the program for other things, just yet. Enduring Cayla and Liz departing seems to be just about enough.

The First Quarter Started Off as a Defensive Shoving Match

The game opened with UNC winning the tip and working down the court to take the first shot of the game. Liz missed a jumper; Liv had a 3-point attempt ring out and UNC missed a shot in between. It took until nearly two minutes ticked away before anyone scored, and that was UNC with a three-pointer that was pretty much unstoppable. The Hokies answered with Liz dropping in a jumper assisted by Georgia. The Hokies only trailed by a point but more importantly they were getting the crowd involved and getting some control on defense. They’ve said it before, they really get amped up by the crowd, and the cycle of excitement intensifies over a game.

Both teams played almost the 2 and a half minutes without either managing to get the ball past the net. G and Tilly both missed three-point attempts, but fortunately UNC was cold as ice, too. That ice broke, and the lid came off for the Hokies on a beautiful Cayla King strike from downtown. The Hokies took the lead 7-3 with 4:44 left on the 1st quarter clock. Cayla’s bucket would ignite a 17-2 point run for the Hokies, and they never looked back, much. UNC never regained the lead, although they came close in the 2nd and 3rd. The horn blared on the 1st revealing that Tech had calmly and steadily won exchanges and drained shots. The Hokies owned a 21-5 lead, and they had held the Carolina Lady Tar Heels to exactly 5 points in the quarter. That was one three-pointer and a 2-point bucket at the 2:16 mark.

Hot out the gates pic.twitter.com/y60proc3vI — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

The 2nd Got Worrisome

As dominant as Tech was in the 1st, especially the 2nd half of the period, they began to get a case of the ringing “no’s” as shots refused to fall, and Carolina pressed hard and fouled more times than the refs were blowing whistles on them. The first quarter had ended with a trey being dropped in by Matilda Ekh, but the 2nd started with a foul committed against Liz. She missed one of the free throws, and that sort of breathed a spark of life into the Heels. They would start their scoring for the quarter with a pair of free-throws. It wasn’t a ton, but it got them unstuck from the 5 points that they’d been sitting on since the 2-minute mark of the 1st period.

Liz answered with a bucket but then the lid went on for the Hokies. Only Liz managed to get the ball to fall, but not enough times to keep the Heels from steadily closing the gap on misses and turnovers by the Hokies. At the end of the half, Tech had only put up 12 points to UNC’s 22, but that still didn’t get the Heels any closer than 6 at the horn. UNC did get the last points of the half on a desperation three from far beyond the arc, but they still trailed, and the Hokies didn’t seem particularly bothered by the fluke basket. Everyone headed for the locker rooms with Tech still up: 33-37.

Taking the lead into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/BL7ltsdLgh — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

The Third Ended the Hokie Shooting Struggles and UNC Hopes

If the first quarter made the heels mad, and the 2nd made them feel like they had a chance, the third pretty much ended that hope. Tech took all of 28 seconds and Georgia dropped in a 2-pointer to get the scoring started by a Hokie other than Liz. A few seconds later the Heels pinched it up tighter with a trey, and that just seemed to make Tech a bit angrier and more determined to put themselves in the position of putting the game away before the 4th quarter.

Georgia and Liz began to alternate scores and after nibbling back to an 8-to-10-point exchange advantage started to walk away with the quarter. Georgia put in a three at 4:14 to stretch the lead back to double digits (11), A missed layup by UNC and two free-throws later from Liz, and the Hokies were up 13.

Of course, UNC hung in and nibbled away at those 13 points as they got the better of a few exchanges. They whittled the lead down to 7 at the 24 second mark and that’s when Georgia got some distance and dropped in a solid shot from downtown to push the lead back to 10: 57-47.

10 more minutes pic.twitter.com/568YbcFDF7 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

The 4th was All About the Stiff Arm

When a team has a 10-point lead going into the final ten minutes of a game, it’s still close enough to lose. It only takes a three pointer here, and a couple of fouls and missed shots there before that lead evaporates. Of course, the team can slow it down, get control over the game, bait the other team into getting into foul trouble, and keep the point exchange effort going. That’s just what Tech did. Liz would get her second 3-point play of the game (probably deserved a few more, in fact) to get the scoring started for Tech. Liz would score again. Tilly dropped in another trey, and G followed that up with another of her own. Clara Strack put in a layup, and at 5:43 those were the final points for just over 2 minutes in the period. The next bucket came from Tech’s Kitley to stretch the lead to 17 points.

The Hokies would only score two more for the entire period on a good crowd-pleasing jumper by Carleigh Wenzel, but Coach Brooks had already started shutting things down by subbing in the bench and pulling the Seniors off the floor. The only disappointment seemed to be that there was enough time for Tech to score one more bucket to get everyone a free biscuit, but that was only a mild annoyance. As everyone in the crowd was belting out the words to “Enter Sandman” any thoughts of free breakfast pork products evaporated.

What a day Hokie Nation pic.twitter.com/HTRTnmiJpz — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

The game ended on a double-digit (12 points) Tech victory, and the #1 Seed in the ACC Tournament - which is a double bye for that mini-show. It was the first time, ever, for Tech. Right now, it’s a share of the ACC Regular Season Title, and an outright will depend on grabbing one of the final two games on the road.

Double Bye ✔️

Number 1 seed ✔️@HokiesWBB will officially play in the Quarterfinals for the 2024 Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament



️ https://t.co/SCBtL51vlK

https://t.co/JPUMg1gvVM pic.twitter.com/v8KUJyKu0u — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 25, 2024

Those Significant Statistics

Elizabeth Kitley

No, she didn’t double-double for this one. Liz pulled down 6 boards, but from the way the game was played, and the defensive sets moved down the court, Tech wasn’t doing a ton on the offensive boards, and Liz didn’t look to be the primary rebounder on the defensive boards, either. That job evidently fell to Olivia Summiel and we’ll deal with that in the next few paragraphs. Liz did score a game high 34 points, she did grab 6 total rebounds 2 were offensive. She was 11 of 17 from the floor and 12 of 14 from the charity stripe. The fact that she drew that many fouls is indicative of the pressure put on her, again for this one. Liz kept her cool and instead of getting mad, got even - or more than even as the case may be. She also blocked a shot and chalked up the assist shown below:

Georgia Amoore

G did double-double in front of her family, so that was special. She was a much better 8 of 13 from the floor, with a respectable .500 in treys at 3 of 6. For those of you not wanting to do the algebra, that’s 19 points.

Smooth G ‍



» 44 » 34



» ACCN pic.twitter.com/qgAAZHxIoJ — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

The most significant fact about her performance, though was not just the double figures for Assists, but that those Assists pushed her over the record number of assists for a career at Tech.

One of a kind pic.twitter.com/ZP1elYrylQ — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 25, 2024

Georgia also picked up 2 boards, but her thing this time was running the offense and scoring points. She did get into a foul pinch and Coach Brooks pulled her for a total of 9 minutes, so there’s that.

Matilda Ekh

Tilly is now a steady double figure scorer with today’s effort being mostly defensive pressure and offensive screening, she still managed to put up 11 points (3 of 6 from three-point range and 1 of 2 from the near floor). Ekh pulled down a board and pulled off a steal.

Cayla King, Olivia Summiel, Clara Strack, and Carleigh Wenzel

Cayla played 38 minutes and scored 3 points. She probably would like to have dropped in a few more of those attempts, but her job just wasn’t scoring. Her big mission was defensive pressure and offensive support. The biggest demonstration of the difference that she makes in the game was when she scored her three-point shot and hustled down the court to set up and draw a pretty brutal offensive charging foul. There just aren’t too many players capable or willing to do something like that.

Liv took a grand total of 4 shots and made one (three attempts were from downtown and just barely missed). Where she absolutely shined, today, was in rebounding. It seems that Summiel was tasked with making up for Liz not being under the basket by design. Liv is fearless, and because of that ended up with a thumping 14 boards for the game. Clearing those for the defense made a huge difference that some people won’t recognize.

Clara ‘NoNo’ Strack is already making a difference as a freshman. When Liv started drawing too much unwarranted zebra whistle attention, Strack came in to help Liz with the inside out game. She only took one shot from the floor and made it, (she was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line) but in her 17 minutes on the floor she also pulled down 4 rebounds and stuffed a shot.

Carleigh Wenzel took two shots and made one to close out the scoring for Tech. She also grabbed three defensive rebounds.

We are going to see lots of Tilly, Clara, and Carleigh in 2024-2025.

Check Out the Pictures from the Game

There are just two games left in the regular season for the Lady Hokies. They have a very good chance to win both, even though they are on the road. The toughest is going to be at Notre Dame, but the Lady Irish can be beaten, even at home. Of course, the trip to Hooville is going to attract some big revenge attention and it’s their Senior Night so next weekend is going to be a huge grand finale for the Hokies.

Win out and they earn their first ACC Regular Season Title, outright. That might even occur if they only win one, but no one wants them to lose either game.

They fly to South Bend to play on Thursday. The tip-off is at 7:00 pm.

GO HOKIES!!!