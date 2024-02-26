Virginia Tech Hokies Baseball Sweeps Rhode Island (Game 2: 7-2 and Game 3: 14-2)

Game 2 Got “Interesting”

The Hokies and the Rams faced off in Game 1, and the Hokies dominated the offensive effort in that one. Rhode Island did manage to rattle starting pitcher freshman Brett Renfrow for an inning and a half but he recovered nicely and finished off his 5 frames with three big goose eggs and limited hits.

Game 2 followed baseball tradition in being a completely different game. What developed was a pitchers’ duel with Hokies’ #2 starter transfer Wyatt Parliament putting up some decent numbers to counter the fact that Rhode Island’s pitching was also keeping Tech from putting up an offensive effort to match Friday’s contest.

Shoemaker got a three-up/three-down situation to open the game with a ground out, flyout, strikeout combination. And then the Hokie offense plated a run with a Christian Martin lead-off double and a Garrett Michel single sending him home.

Things got a bit tense in the 2nd when Rhode Island tied it up on their own single/double combination. It looked like Tech was going to play batting blowout in the bottom of the 2nd with a solo home run blast by Catcher Gehrig Ebel, and then a triple by Clay Grady and double by Christian Martin that scored Grady. The inning closed out on a weird wild single and out at home plate play which ended Tech’s threat and put the Hokie’s bats into a coma for four innings.

Rhode Island would have a player run into a pitch and put it over the wall in the top of the third, and then their bats went quiet, too. For them it was the remainder of the game. The Hokies still led 3-2, but that’s pretty thin on an offense that, early in the game, had found itself some amount of range on the ball.

Shoemaker’s pitching held up for the remainder of his 4 and 2/3rds innings on the bump, and he finished with 4 hits and only 2 earned runs given up. He did get 6 strikeouts and managed to settle down into a consequential start, though not enough to get credit for the win. After 2 outs and a single at the top of the 5th inning, the coaches took him off the mound with a pitch count of 80 and decided to have the inning closed out by fellow transfer David Shoemaker who got credit for the win after just 1 and 2/3rds inning on the mound (no one said that baseball scoring was particularly fair all of the time). Brady Kirtner hung a zero and 2/3rds on the scoreboard, and Jacob Exum slammed the door with his own clean frame.

In the meantime, the Hokie offense woke up as the game got closer to the end. Someone somewhere decided that Tech should run up a little insurance to make sure that the series win was in their collective back pocket. All of the four runs in the bottoms of the 7th and 8th innings were due to homers by Chris Cannizzaro, David McCann (with a 2-run shot), and Garrett Michel finished out the scoring with a solo homer (he had scored on McCann’s). The resulting 7-2 score went from close and uncomfortable to insurmountable as Jacob Exum closed it out.

Hokies vs. Rams - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rhode Island 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 1 >>Virginia Tech 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 X 7 15 0

The Brooms were Out for Game 3

Everyone on Friday was talking about how nice a sweep would be. They are rare enough in baseball, and a series win would have been a good thing, but the momentum boost from a sweep, with a good third game outing for both the offense and the pitching staff, would be pure tonic. It would be a little something to wash away the bad taste of those two losses that should have been wins.

We all know the problems and issues that the pitching staff has had with the bull pen over the past two seasons. It’s the nature of college baseball as the MLB draft strips away players with loads of eligibility left, and those critical positions get left to inexperienced freshmen and sophomores. This season Coach Szefc has worked to keep some of his critical pitchers and Griffin Stieg took the field to start Game 3. Now, that often is a two or three inning stint in a pitch-by-committee situation. So, no one knew what to expect over the course of the game.

What Hokie baseball fans got was a very pleasant surprise. Stieg not only pitched well for the anticipated assigned two innings, but he managed a quality start because he went a 5 full inning assignment with no runs, 2 hits, a single walk, and 7 strikeouts! It went from nice to fantastic in three innings. What’s even better is that Coach Szefc could manage the final game of the series just like every other game, and close out with new faces from the bull pen to get them critical experience in game situations.

Hokie Pitching for Game 3 Player Innings Knocks Plates Earned Plates Walks Fans Wild Stuff Plonks Player Innings Knocks Plates Earned Plates Walks Fans Wild Stuff Plonks Player IP H R ER BB SO WP HBP Stieg, Griffin (W, 1-1) 5 2 0 0 1 7 0 0 Ohl, Carson 2 4 2 2 0 2 0 0 Clement, Madden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Crowl, Preston 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Totals 6 2 2 1 11 0 0

That pitching opportunity was made possible by Stieg, but also by the Hokie offense, which for the 2nd time this seaon allowed the coaching staff to replace every starting position player with his backup during the game.

It was another offensive blast away for the Hokies in this one, but it didn’t start out that way, and it certainly wasn’t consistent, like they put up their 14 runs across all 8 offensive opportunities. The Hokies started off pushing two innings of offensive inactivity (a walk and a stolen base). Then the bottom of the 3rd rolled around and with 2 outs making it look like a repeat of innings 1 and 2, Christian Martin was plonked. Carson DeMartini blasted a triple deep into right center field, and Martin broke the fence sitting across the plate. Chris Cannizzaro worked a walk, and with runners on the corners, Garrett Michel pumped a ball over the wall where the big men live (left center) and pushed three RBI up onto the scoreboard.

The Hokies would explode for 9 runs in the bottom of the 5th enough to get the PR folks to clue up a card to share:

Well, the 3rd was enough to win this one with the pitching going the way that it did. The 5th made it completely beyond Yogi Berra’s prophesy, but there was a rough spot with reliever Carson Ohl and Rhode Island plated two runs to kill the shutout skunk in this one. But that was it, he did actually have a good inning and a half, but Rhode Island managed a 2 out rally on an RBI and then the Rams scored later in the inning before Ohl finally managed the final out. It was good to see him have an opportunity to work out of a jam and limit the damage without it being of much consequence.

Again, it was an excellent outcome that allowed the coaching staff to get nearly everyone some time on the turf.

Hokies vs. Rams - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 6 3 >>Virginia Tech 0 0 4 0 9 0 0 1 X 14 12 1

We’ll Let Griffin Stieg make the final comment on this sweep.

Next up, the Hokies head down Prices Fork, and Peppers Ferry roads to take the big left on US 11 to Radford to take on the Highlanders in their house for the annual two game home and away series. Radford roots for the Hokies in football... and works hard to beat us at everything else, so they are going to take the field to play ball.

GO HOKIES!!!