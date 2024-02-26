Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball is Ranked #5! Liz is ACC Player of the Week Again and More

I usually don’t do these first person, but I have to admit that back when I first started attending the women’s basketball games regularly back in 2019, as a Hokie fan, I was writing up summaries but hadn’t committed to fully covering the team, yet. I just wasn’t completely convinced that there’d be enough of an audience to attract page views, and we were really needing those in the off season. Too many people were telling me that they just weren’t all that interested in women’s basketball.

Well, the price was right, and the seating was open, and the view was good. So, my wife and I made it a regular date to pick up tickets and go to as many games as we had time to see. It was fun, and contrary to the opinions of many others, the games were good, competitive and played with skill. They certainly were a bit different than the men’s games. There was a speed difference, and inside play wasn’t as brutally tough, but the challenge of the outside shooting and working the post back and forth was fast paced and some of the players could really hit from outside. Certainly, better than any brick that I ever put up in my life.

The one thing that I spotted in those early fan years was an impossibly tall freshman player from North Carolina. She had a very young face, knee braces, and a quiet way of going about her game. And what I really did pick up was that she was good. I mean “really good”. She definitely had a lot to learn, but her skill floor was far above many other players and her ceiling seemed to be as tall as she was. Sometimes you just watch and learn, and sometimes you do and learn. Well, I started to learn the women’s game and how to write about it with more knowledge than a cursory glance at the stats, and those trips to Cassell with my wife. Elizabeth Kitley began to be a Hokie that I started paying attention to and looking forward to seeing the growth that I suspected over the next few years.

Every year since then, I watched and learned more. I also wrote more, and instead of summarizing several games, I was writing about each contest. In the 2022-23 season, I was asked if I was going to photograph the team... I did football and baseball, why didn’t I do women’s basketball? It’d be good for the team, and certainly give my articles a bit more visual interest.

So, my old cranky knees and I tried out the NCAA round of 64 and 32 that was played at Cassell. And here we are. I’ve photographed all but one game this season. I’ve also realized that there was really something special about this basketball team. It wasn’t just Elizabeth Kitley, though she (her play and story) was the spark that got me interested, there were other “characters” along the way.

This tiny spitfire point guard from Australia showed up and instantly imprinted her personality on the team. She wasn’t perfect, yet, but the steadily growing crowds loved the way the impossibly tall girl from North Carolina wove the ball in and out with this improbably short girl from down under. Then there was Liz’s teammate and best friend from Northwest Guilford High, Cayla King, who could not only drain threes but played impressive defense. It wasn’t perfect or graceful sometimes, and she wore quite a few whistles from refs, but King made her friend better and complimented that growing relationship between Liz and Georgia Amoore.

There were various players woven in and out over the last three seasons, but nothing attracted more attention both on the court and off than Liz, G, and Cayla. It’s been fun writing about them on the court and covering them with the cameras.

That makes this short article more personal than I ever imagined. I grew into this sport guided by these young ladies growing into accomplished, ranked, and tournament winning basketball players. If they ever read this, I’d like to thank them for opening my eyes, and getting me on the court to cover them. And I’ll continue after they depart for whatever awaits them in the future. They have given me a gift of great personal value.

Today, ESPN named the Virginia Tech Hokies their Team of the Week.

Made a statement this week pic.twitter.com/Seivybi8Ra — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 26, 2024

Liz Times Four in a Row

Elizabeth Kitley might just be one of the best little ballyhooed women’s basketball players in the nation for the last several years. Today, she just walked away with another ACC Player of the Week mention (her fourth in a row, making her ACC player of the Month). I don’t doubt that she’ll end up with her third ACC Player of the Year award. We’d sure like to see her finish higher in the Naismith Award but she’s competing against PR domination from the Midwest. We’ll see how that goes as the season closes out. But congratulations are in order for Liz’s 4th in a row.

A week to remember for 3️⃣3️⃣



Four straight @accwbb POW awards

hosted @CollegeGameDay

sold out Senior Night pic.twitter.com/Nyo2kvDXsn — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 26, 2024

Which all leads up to something really special for all of the players on the team, and for the coaching staff including and especially Head Coach Kenny Brooks. The Hokies are ranked #5 for the current poll. AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll | AP News

What’s Even Better is that the Hokies are Undefeated at Home in the 2023-2024 Season

at home in front of @CassellGuardVT pic.twitter.com/RuOGMnnHRg — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 26, 2024

And that’s the most special note of all because that reflects the growing influence and size of the Cassell Coliseum crowd on this team. Time for them to finish off this season standing on the gas!

GO HOKIES!!!