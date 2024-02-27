Virginia Tech basketball: Syracuse handles Hokies 84-71 in ACC action

The Virginia Tech Hokies fell to 15-13 (7-10 in the ACC) after Tuesday’s 84-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange in Central New York. It was Virginia Tech’s third loss in its last four games and sixth in its previous eight games.

The Hokies led 13-11 at the 12:48 mark of the first half when junior guard Sean Pedulla found center Lynn Kidd for an easy layup. From that point forward, things went completely downhill for the Hokies.

Syracuse, led by sophomore guard Judah Mintz, would go on a 34-14 run over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a commanding 45-27 lead going into halftime. Tech again struggled from beyond the arc, going two of eight in the first half and shooting 39% from the field over the first 20 minutes.

The Hokies were better in the second half, even cutting Syracuse’s lead to seven points at one time, but they could never get closer, which has been the case far too often this season. Virginia Tech trimmed the Orange’s lead to 69-62 with 7:27 left in the game, but Syracuse scored the next eight points, which was as close as the Hokies would get on Tuesday.

VT’s defense was once again a liability. The Hokies allowed the Orange almost 57% from the field. Tech was much better in the second half and shot 49% for the game, but still struggled from beyond the arc. Tech made six of its 20 3-point attempts.

Four players scored in double figures for the Hokies, led by Pedulla’s 18 points. Kidd dropped in 16, with Hunter Cattoor scoring 12. Senior forward Mylyjael Poteat came off the bench with 11, continuing his recent string of success.

Mintz would lead all scorers with 29 points.

This game continues the recent trend of Virginia Tech’s struggles. If the Hokies aren’t knocking down a high percentage from beyond the 3-point line, they have no shot. It’s a flawed offensive strategy. It would help if the Hokies could play more consistent defense, but it wasn’t in the cards — again.

Tech was unofficially eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention weeks ago, probably with the loss to Notre Dame. The way things keep trending, this Virginia Tech team doesn’t even look like one deserving of an NIT berth.

Next up for Tech is Wake Forest in Blacksburg on Saturday. When the Hokies played the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20, they lost by 23.