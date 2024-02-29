Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Drops Their Game with Notre Dame: 58-71

No One Likes Write-ups About Losses

The week started with a triumph in Cassell Coliseum to end the home regular season, but tonight the Hokies took to the road, and as feared my many analysts, to arrive in South Bend with Notre Dame looking to make a point and grind it in. Tech needed to win to close the door on the lone ACC Regular Season Championship, and just couldn’t overcome Notre Dame’s brutal inside defense and ability to run.

It looks like their game plan was to put heavy pressure on Kitley, keep her off balance, and harassed enough that her shots wouldn’t fall. They also pushed out Georgia Amoore with taller guards and close coverage that kept her off balance and made her take lower percentage shots off of less-than-optimal looks.

The Lady Irish Took the Lead Late in the First

The strategy started to work as the 1st quarter closed, and Notre Dame took the lead for the remainder of the game. They went ahead with a minute left in the 1st, and Tech never regained it back. Before the horn sounded, there was a distinct feeling that Tech was having some serious struggles with the Irish. They just couldn’t build up enough momentum to win some space to stretch any sort of lead. Tech never managed to lead for more than 3 points. The quarter ended 16-17 Notre Dame and the Hokies were not running on all cylinders.

The Notre Dame started the 2nd quarter with a trey, and Tech just couldn’t find the bucket for nearly the entire period. Liz Kitley finally scored 2 points on a short jumper but that was nearly 7 1⁄ 2 minutes into the period. Tech had been stuck at 18 for the entire time, meanwhile the Irish piled up a 12-point lead. They weren’t completely running away, but 2 minutes is not a whole lot of time to make up for that sort of gap when both teams are often grinding into empty exchanges. Tech would eventually start hitting some baskets but could not get enough defensive stops to do more than narrow the lead to 8 points as the halftime buzzer 2 went off. The 10-point burst in that time helped erase an embarrassing 2-point offensive effort for the vast majority of the period.

The remainder of the game pretty much followed the same pattern as the 1st quarter. Tech would exchange points with Notre Dame, but never really got closer than 4 points in the final few minutes of the 3rd quarter. The end of the fourth devolved into a foul fest and eventually Tech’s scoring ran out of steam, allowing a double-digit end of game gap in the final score, but the game really ended by the 2:20 minute mark of the 4th. Tech was down 10, and just not generating enough defense to stop Notre Dame, and not generating consistent offense to narrow the lead again.

This One is Going to Hurt

Lots of analysts thought that the Hokies were going to drop this one. Their prediction of the Notre Dame game plan and the ultimate weakness in the Hokies’ strategy came true this evening. Tech has taken great pride in beating those analyses, but this time there just wasn’t enough there on this particular evening.

End of three pic.twitter.com/HMB1Jq8kDg — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 1, 2024

BUT!!!! Not as Much as It Could Have Been

It looks like the stars aligned this evening, and as the final horns went off on ACC games, the Virginia Tech Hokies are the Regular Season Champions of the 2023-2024 ACC.

Statistics for the Game Weren’t Bad, Just Not Enough

Georgia Amoore

G led the Hokies scoring with 20 but she had serious problems hitting his evening. She was forced, by the coverage inside on Liz to take far too many shots from difficult locations while being closely guarded. Those disadvantageous looks had her only hitting 7 of 24 from the floor and more disappointing was hitting only 2 of 7 from downtown. Georgia had 2 steals and a block on defense, and three boards. What’s probably almost as disappointing for her shooting percentage is that she only managed 2 assists in the game. That means she was forced to shoot too much.

Elizabeth Kitley

Liz only managed 12 points from the floor. She was just 4 of 11 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. The reality that she was covered hard inside (lots of folks complaining about swallowed whistles in this game) and couldn’t even take the shots necessary to get her scoring up is a problem. Liz grabbed 9 boards and played it tough on defense with 4 blocks. She pushed out 3 assists on offense.

Matilda Ekh

Tilly also put up 12 points. She dished 3 assists, pulled down 3 rebounds, and 2 steals on defense. Tilly played nearly the entire game and has become a critical piece in the puzzle that will be even more important to finish this season and continue on to the next.

Cayla King, Olivia Summiel, Carys Baker, and Clara Strack

Cayla took exactly 6 shots from the floor all downtown and made 2 for 6 points. Unfortunately for her she attracted too much Zebra attention and eventually fouled out in the end, but she put up as stout a defense as possible and registered 5 boards, a block and a steal. Liv and Carys look to have spent most of their time subbing in for each other. They scored a trey each, and Carys blocked a shot and pulled down 5 boards. Clara made a single shot for 2, but only played enough to take one shot.

This One Will Be Remembered

The complaints on this one will end up being loud. Notre Dame crushed Liz inside and physically harassed Georgia on the perimeter enough to wreck her shooting and passing opportunities - BUT with all of that contact, only drew a total of 10 fouls. Coach Brooks and the team are going to have to take serious stock in this one because all of the other coaches that they will face for the remainder of the post season are going to try to duplicate this game.

Next up is the Sunday Finale in Hooville. Then the ACC Tournament starts and the two round bye might be good, and it might be trouble. It remains to be seen what happens on Monday with the polls. Tech was 4, but will drop on this loss, even if they win on Sunday.

The story of this season is not finished! LADIES! GO OUT AND BEAT THE HOOS!

GO HOKIES!!!