Virginia Tech football: Hokies announce extensions for entire coaching staff

The momentum is real around the Virginia Tech football program. After a slow start to the 2023 season, the Hokies finished strong, including a blowout win over Tulane in the Military Bowl.

Once the season concluded, head coach Brent Pry went to work, signing a talented recruiting class, keeping several of Virginia Tech’s top players from entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal and adding multiple talented players from the portal.

Tuesday was National Signing Day across college sports. The day doesn't have the same national significance for college football as it once did since the NCAA adopted the early signing period a few years back.

However, there was some news concerning Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Just after 4:00 p.m. ET, the Virginia Tech football X account sent out the following tweet:

The Hokies announced they had extended the contracts of every assistant coach through 2025, with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, defensive coordinator Chris Marve and special teams coordinator Stu Holt extended through the 2026 season.

Pry released the following statement via hokiesports.com:

“Our coaches have demonstrated the ability to coach, recruit, and mentor at a highly competitive level,” Pry said. “I’m extremely appreciative to Whit Babcock and our administration for their significant investments in our football program. We look forward to building on the foundation that’s been laid. There is still so much work to be done, but I am excited about doing it with this staff.”

Director of strength and conditioning Dwight Galt also received an extension through June 2026.

This is terrific news for the Hokies. Bowen and Marve showed growth in 2023, with the offense taking a major step forward when the Hokies turned to Kyron Drones at quarterback. Drones will be one of the top returning QBs in the ACC in 2024, and he will have his entire supporting cast back.

As cornerbacks coach Derek “Cheetah” Jones often says, “It’s a great time to be a Hokie.”