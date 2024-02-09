Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land two in-state stars on the same day

Friday was a big day for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Head coach Brent Pry landed commitments from a pair of in-state stars from the same high school.

Jayden Anderson and Knahlij Harrell play for Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, the same school that produced one of Virginia Tech’s top recruits from 2024, Keylen “Brodie” Adams.

Anderson (5-foot-11, 162) is a three-star wide receiver and is the No. 18 player in Virginia for 2025, per 247Sports. Listed as an athlete, Anderson is expected to begin his college career as a wide receiver. Anderson had offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, West Virginia, and others.

Harrell is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback and is ranked as the No. 21 player in Virginia for 2025. He had 14 offers, choosing Virginia Tech over West Virginia and Maryland as his finalists.

The commitments from Anderson and Harrell give the Hokies four 2025 commitments. Quarterback Kelden Ryan (DeSoto, Texas) was Virginia Tech’s first 2025 commitment in July, while Christiansburg OT Carter Stallard pledged to the Hokies late last month.

Anderson and Harrell are talented players who can play different positions in college. It’s also good for the Hokies to land more talented prospects from Virginia Beach, following Adams and Gerard Johnson in the 2024 class.

Welcome home, Knahlij and Jayden.