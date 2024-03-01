Former Virginia Tech top assistant Mike Jones is the new ODU basketball coach

It was a big week for the Old Dominion Monarchs basketball program. Earlier this week, 63-year-old head coach Jeff Jones announced his retirement after 11 seasons as head coach.

On Thursday, we learned of his replacement. Old Dominion will hire Maryland assistant coach Mike Jones as its next head coach.

Who is Mike Jones?

Before coming to Maryland before this season, Jones spent the past two seasons at Virginia Tech as Mike Young’s top assistant. Young had hired Jones away from DeMatha Catholic, one of the nation’s most successful high school programs, after 19 seasons there. Jones was 511-19 at DeMatha.

Before Jones began his coaching career, he was a star guard at ODU from 1992-95, leading the Monarchs to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He scored 1,166 points during his time as a player for Old Dominion.

NEWS: Old Dominion is hiring Maryland assistant Mike Jones as its next head coach, sources told me and @PeteThamel. Jones is an ODU alum who led the Monarchs to two NCAA tournaments as a player in the 1990s. Was one of the best high school coaches in the country at DeMatha. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 29, 2024

The Monarchs are expected to hold a press conference Friday to introduce Jones as head coach.

While it was a happy week for Mike Jones, it was a sad week for Jeff Jones. Jones was forced to step away from his team in December after suffering a heart attack. Jones, a star guard at Virginia for the legendary Terry Holland in the 1980s, took over as UVA’s coach after Holland retired.

Jeff Jones enjoyed success at his alma mater, leading the Hoos to five NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT championship in his eight seasons. He led Virginia to an Elite Eight appearance and a Sweet Sixteen appearance before things ended on a down note in 1998.

Jones also coached at American University for 13 seasons before taking over at ODU. In all, Jones coached 32 seasons, won 560 games, and led his teams to eight NCAA Tournaments.