Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Ends Its ACC Run with a Disappointing Loss to Notre Dame: 53-82

It wasn’t a Crash-out, But...

Too bad that you can’t start off a written article with a groan and a heavy sigh, but that’s about what yours truly seems to be able to muster on this one. In talking with folks who have been following the Lady Hokies, there seemed to be a feeling that the Notre Dame game was probably going to be “it” for the ACC season.

The Irish were on a tear and seem to be the favorites of the analysts. And their women’s basketball team has become a legitimate force to be reckoned with. The added fact that Elizabeth Kitley was definitely out for the ACC tournament and any further participation this season is a closely guarded confidence, finally wore out the Lady Hokies on both sides of the court.

The very close, low scoring, win against Miami was a preview of what the Hokies were capable of in this one. If they couldn’t hold the Irish to a similarly low scoring effort, this one was not a game that anyone could reasonably expect the Hokies to pull off. Unfortunately, that analysis came true in yesterday’s game.

No fancy placard for this one from Hokie Sports - (can’t blame them, either.)

Final from Greensboro, Notre Dame wins 82-53 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 9, 2024

No Point in Knocking Down the Quarters

Normally we go through the highlights of the quarters, but that’s not necessary for this one. Tech was only modestly close at the end of the first quarter, with a 3-point Irish lead, 15-12, but Tech never managed to win a quarter, get a quality point run going, and only managed two lead changes early in the first. Notre Dame just kept piling up the points, and Tech just never got caught up. The third and fourth quarters easily salted away the Irish win and put the Hokies on a short and probably very needed vacation before the NCAA tournament tipoff.

When we cover Selection Sunday next weekend, we’ll have some time to dig into the finer points of how the seeding is done, and into what regions Tech will be seeded, but personally I doubt, after the loss of Kitley and the uncertainty of her return, Tech will be in the top 16 seeds. That’s the only thing that strikes me as the strongest possibility. It might still happen if there is some sort of positive word out of the organization, up the chain to the committee, but right now; doubts are justified.

There are some performances to note, however, and the surprise (well not too surprising, she’s a quiet force) is that the overall top performer for Tech, in this one, was not named Kitley or Amoore.

Olivia Summiel

Olivia Summiel had herself a game. Even in a loss, Summiel was a force on the court with a double-double. One just wishes that she would have taken more shots because she was draining most of her attempts. Liv was 3 of 4 from the floor and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe (10 points) with 2 of those FGs sunk from downtown. That pace would certainly have made a huge difference on one part of her offensive effort. But that wasn’t in the cards when her big offensive contribution was an outstanding 7(!) offensive rebounds. If those boards weren’t enough Liv grabbed a total of 11 on the defensive side. Yes, that’s 18 rebounds and that’s some serious hustle. She also blocked a shot and was fierce at chasing down loose balls. One just wishes that her shining performance would have been punctuated with a W.

Yeah Liv ‼️



» 19 » 25



» ACCN pic.twitter.com/868m5narxH — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 9, 2024

Georgia Amoore

G just keeps trying to put the team on her shoulders, and once again scored more than 20 points (24) in the contest. It just wasn’t enough, and without Kitley’s usual 15-20 points, the Hokies were just not going to keep pace with the fast-moving Irish offense.

G's heating up, another 20-point game for 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/JMknlfp84N — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 9, 2024

Now We Wait

It’s, now, all about the waiting. Selection Sunday is Saint Patrick’s Day, and we’ll be there to cover the event. There isn’t much to say other than please let the Kitley rehab go well and get her back to 100% for the NCAA Tournament run. While the loss in the ACC Tournament is disappointing, it’s not the end of the world, because other than the guaranteed invitation to March Madness, it’s a nice banner to hang on the wall and the ring would go well in the jewelry box. The Hokies won the marathon regular season, and most of the seeding in the NCAA Tournament comes from that effort.

Now it’s all up to the committee, the physical therapists, and Liz.

GO HOKIES!!!!