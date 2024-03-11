Virginia Tech Hokies Baseball Sweeps Notre Dame (Game 1 - 11-3, Game 2 - 10-5, Game 3 - 11-8)

Hokies Baseball Wins Their Opening ACC Series

It’s been a weird weather weekend for Blacksburg, but the visiting Fighting Irish are good for it. South Bend is not the early March, so they probably think that they took a trip to some sort of tropical paradise. Well not really... but the weather did play into the scheduling for the games this weekend.

The expectation was for an interesting series. The Irish normally put up a good baseball team and starting off the ACC schedule against them was going to be a good test of a very short non-conference runup.

This one ended up pretty special because Tech hasn’t won a series from Notre Dame since 2014. Not only that but the Hokies have never managed a 3-game series sweep against the Fighting Irish. There was a time in 2001 where Tech managed to win all four games that the teams faced off against each other on two separate occasions, but this was a regular season series. We can also add the interesting fact that Tech starts its ACC 2024 ACC season 3 and 0 for the first time since joining the conference.

Game 1 - March 8th

The game was moved to a 2pm start since the weather looked like it was going to close in by 6 to 7 in the evening, and that would give the teams enough time to get in a quality game start and then finish it before the heavy rain started.

Tech started with freshman pitching prodigy Brett Renfrow. The start was a touch on the shaky side, with a lead-off walk dished up; and we always say that you pay for lead-off walks. No one in the golden batting helmets managed to produce a hit, but the Notre Dame baserunner stole second and took third on a throwing error. The only big connection in the frame came from the sacrifice fly that plated that lead-off walk. Renfrow did strike out two and that sacrifice might have generated an RBI but pitching wise, it was a good inning.

The Hokies picked up Renfrow with a thumping performance in the bottom of the 1st. Christian Martin was plonked (call that almost worse than a walk), Carson DeMartini opened his game effort with a knock that pushed Martin to 3rd. Chris Cannizzaro repeated DeMartini’s feat and pushed Martin across the plate. With the score tied, Eddie Micheletti belted a double that scored DeMartini. Ben Watson grounded out but generated an RBI by scoring Cannizzaro who had advanced to third. That ended the scoring for the Hokies in the frame, but it put up a huge statement, that the Hokies could play and their offense was going to show up for this one.

Tech would score one run in each inning from there while Renfrow only gave up one run in the top of the third inning and again in the 5th as Notre Dame worked a few around the bags.

Hokies’ Pitching for Game 1 Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Pitch Count Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Walks KOs Wild Stuff Plonks Pitch Count Renfrow, Brett (W, 4-0) 8 3 3 2 1 10 1 0 96 Exum, Jacob 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 13 Totals 3 3 2 1 12 1 0 109

The big difference came in the bottom of the 6th. The score was 6-3, and the Irish were still very much in the game with 9 outs remaining. That’s when the Hokies put away the small bat and grabbed the hammer. They also put the game away for anything else but a Yogi Berra style comeback.

With the top of the order up, Christian Martin led off with a single. Then DeMartini singled. Runners on the corners and no outs usually equals a run hung, but Chris Cannizzaro was plonked and that loaded the bases. On the fifth pitch of his at-bat Eddie Micheletti hammered one over the right field fence and put up a grand salami. Tech would score one more run with a series of three singles, but the outs caught up and only Watson scored.

Renfrow went 8 full innings, and not another run scored for Notre Dame. Tech also coasted it in after the scoring explosion in the bottom of the 6th and the Hokies went into the clubhouse with their first ACC win of the season.

Offensive Highlights for Game 1:

AT THE PLATE Doubles: Martin, Christian (1); Micheletti Jr., Eddie (1) Triples: Grady, Clay (1) Home Runs: Micheletti Jr., Eddie (1) Sacrifices: Grady, Clay (1) BASE RUNNING Steals: Tackett, Sam (1); Watson, Ben (1) Hit Batsmen: Martin, Christian (1); Cannizzaro, Chris (1) *Data from Hokie Sports

Game 2 - March 9th

You cannot say enough about how miserable the weather was in Blacksburg on Saturday. The weatherman warned us that it was going to be drizzly, rainy, cool, and dreary. So, instead of moving the game up, the staffs moved it back 2 hours for the first pitch to go at 6pm. There was a hole in the weather that, by 5:30 or so was looking like it might be just dreary with occasional rain instead of the steady hard drizzle.

Hokies vs. Fighting Irish - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 5 10 1 >>Virginia Tech 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 X 10 11 0

The Hokies started their #2 (Saturday Man) Wyatt Parliament, and despite the weather, the graduate transfer put up another quality start, and held the Irish scoreless as Parliament was pulled with one out in the top of the 6th after a plonk and a single. Eventually the Irish did score 2 in as reliever David Shoemaker closed the inning but gave up 2 earned runs (that went into Parliament’s bucket). The Irish would hand Shoemaker his own two runs, and Notre Dame was suddenly within 2 runs of overtaking the Hokies when they scored a run in the top of the 8th on Jacob Stretch.

Stretch was victimized by a solo homer, and the score was suddenly 6-5 and the Hokies were looking at a serious momentum shift. Brady Kirtner gave up a double but managed to end the inning with a ground out and two strike outs. The Hokies managed to get into the dugout before Notre Dame did any more damage to the lead.

Hokies Game 3 Pitching Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Parliament, Wyatt (W, 2-0) 5.1 3 2 2 1 10 0 1 82 Shoemaker, David 1.1 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 26 Stretch, Jacob 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 Kirtner, Brady (S, 1) 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 17 Totals 10 5 5 2 13 0 1 136

Then baseball happened for the Hokies in the bottom of the 8th. They badly needed insurance because Notre Dame was hanging around far too closely. Even a few runs would have been sufficient to get the momentum back and build out a top of the 9th close. Ben Watson struck out to lead off, and that’s always a bummer. David McCann stepped up to the plate and took Notre Dame downtown on the 4th pitch of his at bat. It was a solo shot, but it got the big hammer out and the Hokie offense responded. Gehrig Ebel put the ball over the wall on the next at-bat, and Clay Grady and Christian Martin played 2 singles and two wild pitches, mixed with some base running, to score two runs more. At 10 to 5, the Irish ran out of luck after a leadoff single in the top of the 9th with three straight ground outs.

Game 3 - March 10

It was super windy in Atlantic Union Park on Sunday. The cloud deck was not heavy, though there were some big ones blocking the sun from time to time. The temperature was only in the low 40’s making it difficult if the shadow of a big cloud passed overhead. The sun kept things warm enough to be comfortable, and the ballpark stands kept most of the field and crowd in the lee of the wind.

It was going to be an interesting game because a very good Notre Dame team had lost the series and was spoiling to grab a getaway split to recoup some pride before heading to the airport. BUT the Hokies were looking for something, too. They had never beaten Notre Dame in a three-game series, but on top of that they had never swept them, either. An ACC sweep and 3-0 conference start would be huge in the rankings, and a big monster in the momentum category.

Hokies vs. The Fighting Irish - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Notre Dame 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 4 8 13 2 >>Virginia Tech 2 0 2 0 1 3 2 1 X 11 9 1

So, there was more at stake than the usual desire to win a game as the Hokies took to English Field on Sunday.

Griffin Stieg started off on the bump for the Hokies. It has been a pleasant surprise to see the team finally have three quality starters for their regular series games. The last few seasons has been two starters and then a series finale with a pitch-by-committee game. Stieg started off with a solid five innings, giving up 4 hits and only two runs. This is college ball, and no one is going to complain about only two runs crossing the plate after five full innings of work.

Where Tech started to get into a pinch, pitching wise, was in the short relief bullpen. Grant Manning was brought in as Stieg looked like his pitch count was getting the best of him. Notre Dame seemed to have his number, and two hits, a walk and an earned run scoring ended up with him being pulled. Jeremy Neff went two and a third giving up a single run, and eventually was pulled but managed to close out the sixth with the damage limited. There wasn’t a whole lot of distance between the Irish and the Hokies as the bottom of the 6th rolled around at 5-3.

We need to jump back to the beginning of the game for Tech’s offense, though. This game didn’t really feature a long explosive Tech at-bat. What it did feature is Tech averaging a shade over one run per inning and doing it in increments. They scored 2 runs in the 1st, then 2 in the second. Carson DeMartini went yard for a 2-run homer that brought home lead-off batter Christian Martin who was plonked to start the Irish off on the “bad things” to do list. If lead-off walks are poison, lead-off bad pitches are worse.

Tech scored 2 in the 3rd, with a manufactured inning featuring a lead-off walk that eventually crossed the plate. Eddie Micheletti worked a free bag, and then Gehrig Ebel tripled on a shot to the centerfield fence. Then Ben Watson got an RBI on a contact play that plated Ebel. We are up to the pitching fandangle as Micheletti put a tater up into the wind to lead off the bottom of the 5th.

So, back to the ebb and flow we go with that critical set of 6th inning pitching issues and a narrow 2-run lead for the Hokies. The names will be familiar because Christian Martin went downtown with a solo homer to put a 3rd run between the Irish and the Hokies. Then Carson DeMartini worked a 2-out walk. Normally that’s only a one or two at-bat stall before the defense gets a final out, stranding someone on the bags, but not this time. Eddie Micheletti (who has become a really nice transfer portal addition) rung up a tater to send DeMartini home just ahead of himself.

Neff kept the Irish from scoring by keeping the ball away from the Notre Dame bats for two and forcing a ground out with a third batter to head into the 7th inning stretch. That three up and three down was probably the most important of the game because Notre Dame was building some offensive momentum that got scary in the top of the 9th.

Tech would put up two more insurance runs in the bottom of the 7th by working a Sam Tackett walk around the bases, and then getting David McCann across the dish before the final out. David McCann had doubled, and Clay Grady tripled for the 10th Hokie run of the game.

But Jeremy Neff ran out of luck as the and the Irish picked it up with a leadoff home run. Neff would induce two outs, but after giving up a walk and a single, Coach Szefc pulled him. Jacob Exum got the final out before anymore Irish runs crossed the plate, but that strange momentum shift towards Notre Dame was just hanging in the air.

Again, we see Eddie Micheletti figuring into Tech’s scoring, this time by working a walk in the 8th, and then being pushed to 2nd by Catcher Gehrig Ebel working a 2nd walk. Ben Watson singled deep enough for Micheletti to hustle around the bags to cross the plate. It was one of those critical insurance runs that wasn’t needed but very well could have been, because Yogi is a baseball prophet.

The top of the 9th inning almost proved to put another star in Lawrence Peter Barra’s long chain of baseball truths. Tech’s relief pitching struggled, as Exum was pulled for Carson Ohl to start the 9th. There was probably some reasoning behind that, but Carson was just not having a great day. On the 8th pitch of the leadoff batter featuring the longest right field foul ball in Atlantic Union Park History, Irish Catcher Joey Spence followed his foul right back down the line into the visitor’s bull pen. That seemed to really ignite Notre Dame and unnerve Ohl because he gave up two singles to follow.

Jacob Stretch has been pretty solid this season and had the same ill luck that plagued Ohl. The Irish plated another run on an error. And then he gave up a single. Szefc pulled Stretch for Jordan Little, who gave up an RBI double to allow the 4th Notre Dame run of the inning, but then also managed two strikeouts and ground out to end the inning and the game.

The Hokies won this series three different ways, one with explosive offense, one with steady offense and pitching, and one with steady offense and the need to scramble to slam the door in the final inning. In any of those cases, all combined, it was the first 3-game sweep against Notre Dame recorded by Virginia Tech. That’s satisfying. It’s also Tech’s first 3-0 ACC start.

Virginia Tech might not have received ranking notice just yet, but if you look at the record, Tech is off to a really excellent start. The team is 11-3 and that includes a dominant 8-1 home record, and a winning 3-2 record on the road.

The Hokies have a visit from New York’s Hudson Valley as Marist comes Atlantic Union Park to play a Tuesday game. Then they hit the road to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in their house.

GO HOKIES!!!