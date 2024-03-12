Virginia Tech basketball: Junior guard Sean Pedulla named 3rd-team All-ACC

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team. There was some optimism before the season began, but just two weeks before the first game, it was revealed that sophomore guard Rodney Rice was leaving the team.

That was a tough blow for the Hokies.

Yet, Virginia Tech played some good basketball at times, but back-to-back blowout losses against FAU and Auburn in late November exposed the 2023-24 Hokies’ weaknesses. The Hokies struggled on the defensive end at times, and if they weren’t shooting well from beyond the arc, they couldn’t produce consistent offense.

There were success stories this season. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor had a strong final season in Blacksburg, breaking the school’s all-time 3-pointer record. Senior big man Lynn Kidd had a breakout season, averaging 13.1 PPG and 6.6 RPG. But it was junior guard Sean Pedulla who was Virginia Tech’s top player.

Pedulla averaged 16.1 points per game this season, led the team in assists, and finished second in rebounds. He sometimes carried Virginia Tech’s offense. On Monday, he was honored for his outstanding work.

The ACC named Pedulla to the third-team All-ACC squad, making him the only Hokie to earn all-conference honors.

Postseason love for our PG



Pedulla had some big performances this season, scoring over 20 points five times and over 30 points twice. When Pedulla struggled from beyond the arc, he found other ways to score.

Congratulations to the Oklahoma native on a terrific season.

As for Kidd, he led the ACC in field-goal percentage and finished third in the most improved player voting.

The Hokies open the ACC Tournament as the No. 8 seed against Florida State on Wednesday.