2024 ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech falls to Florida State in 2nd round

For about 20 minutes on Wednesday, the Virginia Tech Hokies looked like they were on their way to an all-important quarterfinal game against top-seeded North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. Unfortunately, poor shooting and turnovers plagued Tech on Wednesday, and the Hokies were eliminated by Florida State, 86-76, in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Now, the Hokies must wait — for a likely NIT bid. A win over FSU wouldn’t have gotten Tech in the NCAA Tournament. A win over FSU and North Carolina would’ve dramatically helped the Hokies, but the NCAA Tournament was still no guarantee. Wednesday’s loss means the Hokies (18-14, 10-10) are NIT-bound again.

Wednesday’s loss was much the same for Tech: one strong half, followed by one poor half. FSU’s length at every position bothered VT’s offense. The Hokies were outrebounded, shot poorly from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over 13 times, leading to 25 FSU points.

Three players carried Virginia Tech’s offense: Junior guard Sean Pedulla (24 points) and sophomores Tyler Nickel (18) and MJ Collins (15). Senior guard Hunter Cattoor managed only eight points and made just one shot from the field. Senior center Lynn Kidd also scored just eight points, as Tech had no inside presence against the lengthy ‘Noles.

Virginia Tech shot 64% from the field in the first half and went into halftime with a 37-36 lead. However, that percentage fell to 36% in the second half, and the Hokies shot 49% for the game. VT made just six of 24 from 3-point range. Tech’s defense had no answer for Florida State junior forward Jamir Watkins, who finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals.

Wednesday’s loss to the Seminoles was almost like a microcosm of the entire season. A limited team that battled hard but didn’t have enough to get to the finish line.

Can the Hokies make an NIT run? We shall see.