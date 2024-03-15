Virginia Tech football: News and notes from spring practice

It was a good day in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech Hokies opened the first of 15 spring practices. While there were no pads on Friday, as players wore shorts and helmets, it was the first official practice for several players who enrolled in January.

After practice, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau spoke to the media.

“Long way to go, but that’s the exciting thing about spring. We get to come out here and, day by day, take it one rep at a time,” Prioleau said via Hokie Sports. “We get to assess our players and evaluate our players as we get prepared.”

Others spoke, too, including senior safety Jalen Stroman, who was limited due to offseason shoulder surgery. Don’t be surprised if Stroman doesn’t participate this spring, as there is no reason to push his return. Other Hokies, such as Mose Phillips, have an opportunity to impress this spring. The Hokies need safety depth in the fall and there has been a lot of buzz around Phillips since he arrived last year.

Here are some news and notes from Friday’s practice.

Gunner Givens is finally moving to the offensive line

Givens was once a prized recruit for the Hokies as an offensive lineman. However, he wanted to play on the defensive line. So, for the past two years, Givens has worked at defensive tackle. Now, the redshirt sophomore will move to the offensive line. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Givens figures to play guard.

Other injuries

Stroman’s absence isn’t a surprise due to offseason surgery.

Brent Pry announced earlier in the week that linebacker Keli Lawson was out this spring after undergoing surgery.

Tight end Benji Gosnell did not participate due to a knee injury.

Tight end Nick Gallo was a limited participant. Gallo missed last season with a knee injury.

Numbers

There are numbers changes and the numbers of some of Tech’s newcomers who enrolled in January.